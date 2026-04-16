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Most investors tracking XRP are watching the wrong screen. XRP’s price action has struggled to show the scale of what has been building around Ripple, RLUSD, and the XRP Ledger. The price action is full of red monthly candles while a much broader institutional foundation is being assembled underneath it.

That disconnect is what enthusiast X Finance Bull leaned on in a recent post on X. Recent developments from Ripple itself suggest that the claim is not as easy to dismiss as it once was.

Ripple’s Story Is Growing Past Payments

Many XRP community members are looking at ultra-bullish pictures for the cryptocurrency. One of such community members is X Finance Bull, who recently took to the social media platform X to highlight reasons as to why the mass adoption of Ripple, XRP, XRP Ledger, and RLUSD is already here.

One of the key points the analyst highlighted is Ripple’s strategy to build a full end-to-end treasury ecosystem setup. The setup functions as a financial operating layer that integrates with a company’s existing banks, ERP systems, and internal workflows, linking them to digital asset rails without requiring any overhaul of existing infrastructure.

Enterprise platforms such as SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, and Workday are all connected through a single API layer referred to as ClearConnect. The same API layer bridges traditional rails (ACH, wire transfers, and SWIFT) with XRP settlement, RLUSD, and Ripple’s brokerage and custody infrastructure.

The most important thing in this treasury ecosystem is that Ripple is growing and no longer pitching itself only as a cross-border payments company. On April 1, Ripple announced native digital asset capabilities inside Ripple Treasury, describing it as the first treasury management system with built-in support for digital assets.

RLUSD And Ripple Prime Are Making The Institutional Case Clearer

Another sector where Ripple is gaining adoption is through its RLUSD stablecoin. Ripple says RLUSD is issued on both the XRP Ledger and Ethereum, backed one-to-one by cash, cash equivalents, and US Treasuries, and issued under NYDFS oversight.

Ripple Prime, also highlighted by X Finance Bull, is another factor for Ripple and XRP’s adoption. Ripple Prime was created following Ripple’s acquisition of Hidden Road, and data from its website shows that the business clears over $3 trillion annually while serving more than 300 institutional clients.

Notable examples are Deutsche Bank, AMINA Bank, and SBI Holdings. Interestingly, Ripple also indicated during the acquisition that RLUSD would be positioned for use as collateral for brokerage products.

Institutional adoption extends into custody as well. As noted by X Finance Bull, Ripple’s custody solutions are already being used by financial players, including BBVA Switzerland, Societe Generale-FORGE, and DBS.

The overall picture is even more bullish when developments and updates on the Ledger itself are considered alongside these ecosystem developments. As noted by X Finance Bull, all these didn’t appear overnight. They are the products of a decade of building acquisitions, licenses, integrations, and compliance frameworks. It is all now coming together in 2026.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com