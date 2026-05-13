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While the price of Ethereum may have slightly pulled back, the underlying structure and fundamentals continue to show signs of strength. At the same time, the ETH network is demonstrating robust performance as transaction activity sees a steady increase across the blockchain.

Growing Network Strength Pushes Ethereum Back Into Focus

Ethereum’s recent upward momentum in the past few days is not only seen in its price action. This renewed strength is being observed across the ETH ecosystem as the network’s performance surges, which is triggering fresh momentum in the market.

During the period, there has been rising transaction activity, stronger on-chain engagement, and continued growth in key sectors that appear to be strengthening investors’ conviction in the network’s long-term value.

After examining the ETH chart in the monthly time frame, Leon Waidmann, a market expert and head of research at Lisk, revealed that the altcoin is currently exhibiting a trend that has caught the attention of the market. The chart shows a three-year sideways consolidation in a clean range supported by a breakout. Specifically, the momentum indicator at the bottom just broke out of its multi-year base.

ETH has been ranging since 2023, and building energy at the base of the structure. After a period of building strength, the altcoin has broken above the multi-year resistance, which has created a classic accumulation before a major move.

Consolidation phases are sometimes a positive reaction as they can precede upside movement. Waidmann noted that the longer the consolidation phase, the bigger the move out of it will be. What makes this period interesting is the increased network performance that is coinciding with the current momentum.

As stated by the expert, over 7.33 million ETH, representing 6% of all ETH supply, are locked on corporate balance sheets. Furthermore, inflation across the ETH ecosystem is currently lower than that of Bitcoin since the introduction of the Merge update. Other significant achievements include the surge in transactions on the ETH mainnet and layer 2 solutions, reaching new all-time highs. “The fundamentals are catching up, and the chart is setting up,” Waidmann added.

ETH Dominating DeFi And Lending

Etherealize has shared a recent report from Galaxy Research regarding Ethereum. In the report, the platform’s VP Research noted that ETH’s TVL market share has held remarkably steady at roughly 55% to 60% since mid-2022. The ETH network is witnessing notable liquidity, reinforcing its dominance in lending and DeFi.

This is due to the depth of its collateral markets, oracle infrastructure, and surviving multiple market crashes. Such development leads to the creation of a trust premium that newer chains cannot quickly replicate, particularly for the largest allocators whose risk tolerance is the lowest.

Also, stablecoin issuance on the network has skyrocketed to 50% of all stablecoin market cap, and over 60% of all tokenized real-world assets are issued on ETH. According to the platform, this is possibly some of the stickiest capital on Ethereum because institutional RWA issuers select a chain after months of legal examination, custodian integration, and compliance sign-off.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com