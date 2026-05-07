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Despite market sentiment still in fear territory as prices trend lower, a crypto trader has continued to accumulate Ethereum (ETH), signaling confidence in the cryptocurrency’s potential. The analyst has stated that the recent bearish signals and muted price action are not signs of weakness but hint at an underlying bull trend forming. He remains optimistic about Ethereum’s near-term price outlook, projecting a strong upward move ahead.

Analyst Doubles Down On Ethereum Despite Bearish Signals

In the last 24 hours, the Ethereum price has fallen by about 1.47% to near $2,300. According to CoinMarketCap data, the cryptocurrency has underperformed the broader market, primarily driven by selling pressure from whales and a decline in spot demand to multi-week lows. Ethereum is also showing a major divergence from Bitcoin, which has been rallying for the past few weeks and is now trading above $80,000.

Despite these bearish signals, market analyst Crypto Tice has boldly stated that he will continue accumulating Ethereum. The expert revealed in an X post that while many investors are abandoning ETH and losing confidence, he has been doing the opposite and actively adding to his position. He argued that the current price action is not a sign of weakness but shows all the hallmarks of a market quietly bottoming out.

To explain this, Crypto Tice pointed to several technical and market-structure signals that he believes are setting the stage for a price recovery in ETH. According to the analyst, Ethereum’s price structure is compressing, suggesting that a major move is building beneath the surface.

He added that liquidity has also been flushed from the market, meaning sellers who needed to exit have mostly left. Additionally, the analyst noted that Ethereum has been forming higher lows, a sign that buyers are stepping in at progressively stronger levels despite the broader negative sentiment surrounding the asset.

Furthermore, Crypto Tice said that heavy forced selling has been absorbed without breaking the overall market structure. He interprets these developments and trends as institutional investors quietly accumulating and dismisses the idea that Ethereum is weak.

He also argued that Ethereum is still holding on to its structure despite rising market fear. Because of this resilience, the analyst believes that the only move going forward is a violent upward rally. On this basis, Crypto Tice has set a $4,000 price target, predicting an 84.12% surge for ETH on his chart. He added that $4,000 was not the cryptocurrency’s “moonshot” target but a “structural magnet” that needs to be met to fuel future rallies.

Investors Warned To Buy Ahead Of Projected Rally

In his analysis, Crypto Tice urged traders and investors to start accumulating ahead of his projected price recovery for Ethereum. He warned them to prepare while prices remain low, pointing to current levels as a potential opportunity to buy the dip.

Related Reading: Market Analyst Predicts Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices For The Next 3 Quarters

In response, many market participants expressed support for Crypto Tice’s optimistic outlook, with some indicating they intend to accumulate ahead of the next leg up. So far, the Ethereum price is still sitting above $2,300, reflecting a more than 3% decline in the past week.

Featured image from Pexels, chart from Tradingview.com