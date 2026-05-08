Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Ethereum has moved higher with the broader crypto market this week, but its rebound is now facing a technical test that may decide whether the move has real strength or only a reflection of Bitcoin’s momentum.

A recent technical outlook points to a shortfall on the ETH daily candlestick chart, as the price continues to stall below the upper end of its rising channel despite repeated attempts to extend the rally.

Ethereum’s Rally Is Showing A Shortfall

Technical analysis of the Ethereum daily candlestick timeframe chart shows that Ethereum has been trading inside a rising channel since February 2026. This is a structure that, in theory, should allow bulls to progressively push the price toward its upper boundary.

The structure has produced a sequence of higher lows, which is usually a good sign. However, the problem is that ETH has not matched that strength on the upper side of the pattern, at least in May.

According to a crypto analyst that goes by the name Ardi on the social media platform X, the channel’s upper boundary currently is around $2,520, but ETH’s recent advances have repeatedly stalled around $2,420. That leaves the price about 6% below the channel high, creating a shortfall.

The daily structure is also not fully bullish. While ETH has reclaimed its short- and medium-term moving averages, the 200-day EMA is still above the current price, meaning the recovery is still incomplete.

The concern becomes more serious because Bitcoin has already achieved what Ethereum has not. The Bitcoin price has reached the upper side of its own channel structure to create a higher high around $81,000, meaning Bitcoin has been leading the market rally more cleanly.

The Level Ethereum Must Reclaim

Based on this analysis, the bearish shortfall view does not become invalid simply because Ethereum is trading above recent lows. According to crypto analyst Ardi, the real test now is whether the ETH price can move through $2,420 and turn that area into support.

Price action on the daily chart is asking for a confirmation move. A breakout above $2,420 would be this confirmation move, as it would mean that buyers are absorbing supply at the top of the current range. Furthermore, a breakout above $2,420 would also see Ethereum reaching the upper boundary of its channel, which is currently sitting around $2,520.

On the other hand, a continuation rally from Bitcoin would produce only a weak response from ETH. The relationship between Bitcoin and Ethereum has been inconsistent, with Ethereum underperforming Bitcoin so far this year. At the time of writing, ETH is trading at $2,284, down by 1.9% in the past 24 hours.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com