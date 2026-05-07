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Ethereum has picked up pace following the broader market recovery, with its price surging above the $2,400 mark once again. However, a crucial divergence is developing in the Ethereum market as futures and spot activity on key cryptocurrency exchanges start to move in different directions.

Ethereum’s Futures And Spot Markets Diverge

CW, a data analyst and verified author at the CryptoQuant platform, has outlined an interesting development in the Ethereum market. Amid its most recent rebound in price, Ethereum’s investor activity on multiple cryptocurrency exchanges is splitting as observed between the Futures market and the Spot market.

One side shows increased leverage and speculative posture, while the other indicates a slower rate of direct purchasing and a faster rate of selling. The expert stated that the futures market on Coinbase, the largest trading platform in the US, and Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, are demonstrating large-scale net buying of ETH.

This wave of buying points to rising demand for the altcoin across market participants in the United States and investors across the broader crypto sector. When buying pressure grows like this in the futures market, it is often considered a sign of rising confidence in the current price action.

On the other hand, CW has highlighted that the spot market is trending in the opposite direction. At the time of the post, net selling of ETH on the spot markets of Binance and OKX reached over 30,000 ETH within a period of 4 hours.

According to the expert, this decline came from the Asia region, particularly in China, as large holders or whales there steadily close their spot positions. In the meantime, this gap could be resolved by a correction brought on by overextended positions or by a resurgence of spot strength.

Institutional Interest And Demand For ETH Is Returning

After Ethereum’s price regained upward traction, several key areas of its market are starting to exhibit positive performances. The latest bounce seems to have restored the sentiment among investors and holders of the Ethereum Spot ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds).

Looking at the chart, ETH ETF holdings have pivoted into an upward trend since April, suggesting a wave of fresh capital into the altcoin following a period of stagnation. It also implies that investors are increasing their exposure to ETH via regulated investment products once again.

While the price of ETH is rising from its bottom, the expert stated that fund inflows to the ETH ETF are a factor that could act as a catalyst for continued increase in value. Such a rise in ETF is often linked to institutional investors who seek structured access to crypto markets, which quietly indicates growing conviction in the altcoin’s potential in the long term.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com