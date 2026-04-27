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US spot Bitcoin ETFs have now locked up roughly 1.32 million BTC — about 6% of the cryptocurrency’s total supply — after a sustained wave of institutional buying that shows no sign of slowing down.

A Month Of Mounting Capital

April has been a turning point for Bitcoin ETFs. After a difficult start to 2026 marked by heavy redemptions, the products have attracted more than $2.6 billion this month alone — nearly double what came in during March.

The week ending April 24 brought in $823 million in net new capital, the fourth straight week of positive flows. The prior week posted $996 million, while earlier in the month saw $786 million, and a modest $22 million in the first week of April.

Together, those figures pushed total Bitcoin ETF assets from $86 billion at the start of the month to $102 billion by April 24, according to data tracked by SoSoValue.

The scale of buying has overwhelmed supply from miners. Over just eight trading days, ETF products absorbed close to 19,000 BTC — well beyond what new mining activity added to circulation during that period.

Source: SoSoValue

BlackRock Leads The Charge

One fund has driven much of the momentum. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, known as IBIT, pulled in around $733 million of the week’s total $824 million in inflows. That means a single product accounted for nearly 90 cents of every dollar that flowed into Bitcoin ETFs during the week.

IBIT’s dominance helped push the broader market past the $100 billion mark in total assets under management.

Bitcoin itself has been trading in a recovery mode. After dipping toward the low $60,000s in February amid broader market uncertainty and earlier ETF outflows, the price climbed back above $78,000.

As of Monday morning, BTC was changing hands around $77,810, having briefly touched $79,40 before pulling back. That is still a long way from its all-time high of approximately $126,195, reached in November 2025.

Other Crypto ETFs Join The Rally

The buying has extended beyond Bitcoin. Spot Ethereum ETFs posted $155 million in inflows for the week, their third consecutive weekly gain. Products tracking Solana and XRP added $9.4 million and $15.7 million, respectively, suggesting broader appetite for regulated digital asset exposure.

Not every fund is benefiting. Grayscale’s GBTC continued to see outflows, a sign that capital is flowing unevenly across issuers.

Analysts also point to ongoing risks: potential policy shifts under US President Donald Trump’s administration and signals from the Federal Reserve could still shake investor confidence.

For now, though, the numbers tell a story of sustained institutional interest returning to the Bitcoin ETF market after a rocky winter.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView