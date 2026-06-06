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A drone projectile allegedly carried the name of one of the three men now accused in a federal ISIS support case, a detail that gave investigators a rare look at how the alleged plot was being imagined. Federal authorities say the men also moved more than $2,000 in crypto and cash while discussing attacks on US servicemembers overseas.

Messages, Calls, And Money

According to the Department of Justice, the arrests came on Friday after FBI teams moved in on suspects in Kansas and California. The men identified as Bisaam Ghafoor, 21, Elias Shamsaldeen, 21, and Bereen Dzayee, 25, were charged with conspiring to provide material support to ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Prosecutors say the alleged scheme ran from at least February 2025 through June 2026 and stretched across Discord chats, voice calls, encrypted apps, and other platforms. In those exchanges, investigators say, the men pledged allegiance to ISIS and its leader, talked about travel outside the US, and discussed violent attacks against American personnel.

Three Arrested in Kansas and California, Charged with Plot to Support ISIS: Three U.S. Citizens Allegedly Discussed Violent Attacks and Tried to Develop a Cryptocurrency Scheme to Buy RPGs and Drones to Attack U.S. Servicemembers “This administration has put terrorists, cartels,… pic.twitter.com/gyMCnmXloq — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) June 5, 2026

The complaint says the group sent funds to someone they believed was tied to ISIS and discussed using the money to buy weapons, including drones and rocket-propelled grenades. One exchange reportedly focused on putting Ghafoor’s name on a drone, while another involved plans to use drones against US Special Forces.

A Multi-State Arrest

The FBI arrested the three men in Kansas City, Kansas, San Diego, and Sacramento, with help from multiple field offices and the Justice Department’s national security team.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the arrests stopped a plot before anyone was hurt, while FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau moved to stop the suspects before any attack could happen.

Source: Getty Images

Officials said the case came out of a joint terrorism effort led by FBI offices in Kansas City, San Diego, and Sacramento. The investigation also drew support from FBI offices in Richmond and Newark, showing how widely the case had spread before the arrests were made.

What Prosecutors Say Happened

Court records quoted in the DOJ release describe the men discussing ways to stab a US servicemember, hurt American troops overseas, and die for ISIS.

Prosecutors also said Ghafoor made threats against Americans and that the group talked about going abroad to fight for the organization.

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