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Zcash (ZEC) is making a push to restore confidence in its privacy-focused network after a major exploit scare triggered a sharp market selloff. Following a more than 50% price crash in ZEC, developers moved quickly to patch the network vulnerability. They are now proposing a new system designed to help users independently verify the cryptocurrency’s circulating supply and solidify the network’s security protocols.

Zcash Price Rebounds After Exploit Scare and Iron Wood Proposal

Last week, Zcash suffered a steep decline of more than 50%, falling to $250 after reports of a dangerous counterfeiting bug in its Orchard zero-knowledge proof circuit spread across the market. The incident rattled investors and contributed to $116 million in liquidations across the market.

Notably, the flaw was discovered by Taylor Hornby, a security researcher, using an AI auditing framework powered by Claude Opus 4.8. Developers said the vulnerability could have allowed an attacker to create fake ZEC tokens within the Orchard pool without detection.

Despite the sharp selloff and price crash that followed the news, ZEC’s price recovered some of its losses after developers released an emergency fix. CoinMarketCap data shows that the cryptocurrency rebounded by more than 70% to $433 after the Orchard vulnerability was quickly patched through a coordinated effort involving the Zcash Open Development Lab (ZODL) and other ecosystem participants.

While the team successfully fixed the flaw, it remains unclear whether counterfeit ZEC was created before the patch. This concern is more unsettling because the bug had existed within the Zcash network without being detected until recently. Although developers believe exploitation was unlikely, they also noted that Orchard’s privacy features make it impossible for users to verify whether any fake tokens were minted.

To address that issue, Shielded Labs, a non-profit supporting Zcash, is working alongside The Zcash Foundation, Tachyon Group, Valar Group, and the ZODL on a proposal known as Ironwood. The initiative aims to restore users’ ability to verify the soundness of Zcash’s circulating supply without relying on assumptions about other participants or waiting for funds to migrate out of the Orchard pool.

Ironwood Proposal To Restore Zcash Supply Verification

The new proposal was announced in an X post on June 6, in a report authored by the founder and former CEO of Zcash, Jason McGee, founder of Shielded Labs, and Hornby.

The primary goal of Ironwood is to give each user the ability to independently verify Zcash’s supply. Developers said that once activated, users running a node would be able to confirm that the circulating supply has not been tampered with.

The proposal also blocks any transaction that tries to mint a new coin in the Orchard pool. As a result, ZEC would no longer freely circulate within that pool, and funds would only move out through a turnstile mechanism.

The report said Ironwood could also provide evidence about whether the vulnerability was ever exploited during last week’s incident. As users move funds into a new pool, any potential counterfeiter would face a difficult choice: either try to transfer fake coins, risking exposure, or leave the coins behind.

If no extra ZEC tries to leave the Orchard pool, the report noted that it would strongly suggest the flaw was never exploited. If excess funds actually try to exit, they would be blocked and effectively destroyed, preserving the current circulating supply while publicly showing that counterfeiting had occurred.

Featured image from iStock, Medium from Tradingview.com