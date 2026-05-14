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XRP’s ongoing sideways price action has started to influence the behaviors of investors on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Data shows that the correlation index between price action and cumulative volume delta (CVD) is undergoing a crucial shift that could play a role in the market’s direction.

A Notable Rise In XRP Price-CVD Correlation

While the XRP price has pulled back following a broader bearish market reaction on Wednesday, it is still holding strong above the $1.40 level. Amid this price action, the XRP market is showing signs of shifting trader behavior, particularly on Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.

In an X update, Arab Chain, a data analyst at the CryptoQuant platform, shared that the XRP market on the Binance platform has flipped upward in the correlation index between price and CVD over the past few days. The increasing alignment may indicate stronger conviction behind recent trades as buying and selling pressure in the derivatives market becomes more closely linked to changes in the altcoin’s price.

According to the expert, this increased correlation between the price and CVD emerges before the index reverted to a decline once again during the most recent sessions. At the time of this movement, XRP was trading near the $1.44 mark, and buying and selling flows within the market were still erratic.

Examining the chart from the 30-day time frame, the key index has now increased to around 0.58, reflecting a clear improvement in the relationship between price movements and buying flows in the market. A setup of this kind often suggests that price increases were backed by real buy orders rather than just low-liquidity speculative activity. It also points to growing trader confidence and a return of liquidity to the market during a period of relative weakness.

After surging for a while, the index started to decline again as CVD shifted into negative territory, recording around -10.9 million XRP. While this drop was taking place, the token’s price remained relatively stable above the $1.44 level. This divergence signals a change in the structure of market flows. Here, sell orders have progressively started to surpass buy orders despite the lack of a significant price decline thus far.

Investor Hesitation Or Liquidity Redistribution

Arab Chain highlighted that this behavior could be a sign that the market is currently witnessing a period of hesitation or liquidity redistribution, which is typically evidenced after the recent surge in activity. In many cases, a weakening correlation between price and CVD has preceded a slowdown in upward momentum, raising the likelihood of short-term volatility as selling flows continue to grow.

However, the expert noted that the fact that XRP’s price has remained stable in spite of the CVD decrease may indicate that demand is still present and can somewhat offset the current selling pressure. As a result, traders are paying close attention to the trend, watching to see if the index will rise again.

When this happens, it could bolster the continuation of the upward trend. In an alternative scenario, the ongoing weakness in flows is likely to increase downward pressure on the price in the upcoming sessions.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com