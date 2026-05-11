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A crypto analyst has spotlighted May 14 as a pivotal date for XRP, one that could potentially unlock a staggering $20 trillion inflow into the cryptocurrency market. According to him, May 14 is slated as the scheduled voting date for the Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act.

With months of negotiations and debates finally over and stablecoin rules officially agreed upon, the path toward passing this new bill appears clearer than ever. Its implementation is set to bring major changes to the crypto sector, with XRP in particular likely to benefit significantly, according to analysts.

Date For CLARITY Act Voting Set For May 14

Crypto market analyst Merlijn the Trader believes XRP is among the major cryptocurrencies poised to benefit greatly from the upcoming CLARITY Act. In an X post on May 5, the analyst noted that the Senate Banking Committee has officially set its markup hearing for the CLARITY Act on Thursday, May 14, at 10:30 AM EST.

The bill had been continuously delayed since January 2026, making this new scheduled date the first real shot it has had all year toward a formal committee vote. The proposed bill aims to establish a proper regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies and digital assets. It would also define the jurisdictional boundaries of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Moreover, the CLARITY Act would officially determine if a cryptocurrency is a security or a commodity. Given XRP’s history of regulatory scrutiny and now resolved legal battle with the SEC, this framework could finally remove any lingering uncertainty that has suppressed institutional demand for the cryptocurrency.

Notably, Merlijn the Trader has said that before a formal voting date was announced, the CLARITY Act had faced many barriers and delays. He stated that “banks tried to kill it,” referring to the five US banking trade groups that issued a joint statement rejecting the stablecoin yield agreement just days before the May 14 markup.

The analyst also said that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong had blocked the movement of the bill twice. In January, Armstrong withdrew his support of the CLARITY Act over concerns about stablecoin restrictions. He later shifted to publicly backing the bill after major backlash and a call for Senate action.

Additionally, Merlijn the Trader noted that while yield debates went on for months, Senate Democrats had held the bill “hostage.” Currently, the CLARITY Act still faces opposition from several Democrats over money laundering issues tied to cryptocurrency. Furthermore, passive yield on stablecoins has been officially banned after months of debate, and only activity-based rewards tied to real transactions or platforms are allowed.

Analyst Says XRP Is Poised For $20 Trillion Influx

In his post on X, Merlijn the Trader suggested that once the CLARITY Act is passed, about $20 trillion, representing the scale of traditional financial assets, could theoretically flow into tokenized or blockchain-based instruments. From the analyst’s perspective, XRP’s utility as a bridge currency for cross-border settlements likely positions it as one of the most direct beneficiaries of such a market shift.

Whether the May 14 voting date delivers the expected outcome remains to be seen. However, the July 4th deadline is the White House’s own target for President Donald Trump to sign the CLARITY Act into law.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from Tradingview.com