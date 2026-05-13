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A crypto analyst has said that XRP’s current low price won’t remain the same forever. Despite also being a blue-chip cryptocurrency like Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP is currently trading at a level where anyone can buy large amounts of tokens without significantly altering their personal finances. While buying one Bitcoin costs over $80,000 and one Ethereum about $2,300 as of writing, XRP’s price is just $1.4 per coin. This low price gives investors more opportunity to accumulate significantly as they prepare for a potential price surge.

Why XRP Won’t Be Cheap Forever

In an X post on Monday, crypto market analyst BarriC issued a pointed warning to investors, stating that the window to buy XRP at “cheap” prices may be closing faster than most realize. His argument hinges on a fundamental market shift he sees coming for the altcoin.

According to the analyst, right now, the altcoin is largely traded as a retail asset, meaning its price is driven primarily by everyday investors’ speculation about its movements and value. However, BarriC believes that that dynamic will likely change soon.

The analyst noted that as XRP becomes an integral part of the global financial infrastructure, covering cross-border payments, institutional settlements, and interbank transfers, demand for the asset will no longer come from just retail investors. Instead, it will be driven by global banks, financial institutions, and payment networks that need XRP to function.

Once that shift takes place, BarriC believes that the altcoin will be forced to reprice at significantly higher levels, reflecting its utility within the global financial system rather than its current status as a speculative token. From there, the analyst sees the token easily climbing to potential price targets somewhere in the $1,000 to $10,000 range. He has set an even more ambitious projection at around $50,000, which would represent more than half of BTC’s current price of roughly $80,000.

After this happens, BarriC says it would be “game over” for investors who failed to buy the crypto at lower prices. He noted that once it reaches these levels, it will never be “cheap” again.

Whales Continue Buying And Holding

New reports from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment show that whale wallets on the XRP Ledger have now reached an all-time high. This shows that more whales are holding the token, suggesting increased accumulation at lower price levels.

Analysts at Santiment noted that about 332,230 wallets now hold at least 10,000 XRP, extending the sustained growth trend that has been building since June 2024. They said that this consistent increase in whale wallets shows that large-scale investors have continued to buy and hold even during periods of volatility, price declines, and negative market sentiment.

Additionally, their accumulation behavior shows they prefer to buy during periods of fear, likely taking advantage of lower prices to increase their positions ahead of a possible bullish reversal.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com