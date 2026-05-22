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XRP Ledger has moved into fourth place on RWA.xyz’s network rankings, according to RippleX, marking a rapid climb for the blockchain in the tokenized real-world asset sector. The move puts XRPL behind Canton, Ethereum and Provenance by total distributed RWA value, while placing it ahead of BNB Chain, zkSync Era, Solana, Stellar and Avalanche.

XRP Ledger Jumps To No. 4 In RWA Rankings

RippleX framed the milestone as one of the faster growth stories in tokenized assets. “In less than a year, XRP Ledger has climbed from the top 10 to #4 on the @RWA_xyz league table, making it one of the fastest-growing RWA ecosystems in the space,” the team wrote on X.

“Today, XRPL is home to a growing range of tokenized financial assets onchain, from US Treasuries and money market funds to commercial paper, structured credit, and more. Bringing assets onchain is an important milestone. Expanding what those assets can enable across financial markets is part of the broader opportunity ahead, and one the XRP community is building toward together,” Ripple added.

The RWA.xyz data places XRP Ledger at $4.1 billion in total distributed RWA value, with 302 listed RWAs and a 1.09% market share. The network’s 30-day growth rate stands out sharply among the top ten, rising 45.97% over the period. That compares with declines of 4.92% for Canton, 4.37% for Ethereum and 4.36% for BNB Chain, while Provenance rose 6.37%, Solana climbed 8.24%, Stellar gained 11.33% and Avalanche increased 39.29%.

Canton remains the dominant network in the table by a wide margin, with $313.6 billion in total value and an 83.73% market share. Ethereum ranks second with $19.0 billion and a 5.08% share, followed by Provenance with $18.0 billion and 4.80%. XRP Ledger’s fourth-place position therefore does not yet imply parity with the largest RWA networks by value, but it does show that XRPL has become a visible venue in an increasingly competitive institutional tokenization market.

The broader market data from RWA.xyz shows the sector continuing to expand unevenly. Distributed asset value stood at $33.87 billion, up 1.77% over 30 days, while represented asset value was listed at $340.04 billion, down 2.98% over the same period. Total asset holders reached 800,067, up 8.04% from 30 days earlier. Stablecoin figures were substantially larger, with total stablecoin value at $305.08 billion and total stablecoin holders at 256.21 million.

The composition of distributed RWA values also shows where tokenization activity is currently concentrated. US Treasury debt accounted for $15.3 billion, the largest category shown, followed by commodities at $7.1 billion. Asset-backed credit stood at $2.2 billion, specialty finance at $1.7 billion, stocks at $1.5 billion, non-US government debt at $1.4 billion and active strategies at $1.4 billion.

At press time, XRP traded at $1.3596.

Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com