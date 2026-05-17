Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Bipartisan support remains the main obstacle standing between the CLARITY Act and becoming law. That was the assessment from asset management firm Grayscale on Friday, even as the company said it believes the bill has a strong chance of passing.

Republicans hold 53 Senate seats, meaning at least seven Democrats would need to cross the aisle for the legislation to clear the full chamber.

CLARITY Act Advances

The CLARITY Act advanced out of the US Senate Banking Committee last Thursday after a vote that split mostly along party lines. All 13 Republican members voted in favor, joined by two Democrats.

Nine Democrats voted against it. The bill, which aims to give the crypto industry clearer rules around market structure, has been a subject of intense debate since its introduction in July 2025.

Grayscale pointed to the GENIUS Act as a possible guide for what comes next. That stablecoin legislation passed the Senate with 66 votes, including 18 Democrats.

Based on that track record, Grayscale said it believes similar bipartisan backing for the CLARITY Act is achievable, though it acknowledged that several hurdles remain before it can be signed into law.

Broader Economic Stakes

Venture capital firm a16z crypto argued Friday that the implications of the bill go well beyond the crypto sector. According to the firm, giving builders in the US a clear legal framework would drive wider domestic innovation.

It cited the GENIUS Act’s passage as a precedent, saying that legislation produced strong growth and adoption that it described as beneficial not just for the US economy but for the long-term position of the US dollar globally.

The US dollar index, which measures the dollar’s strength against a basket of major currencies, stood at 99.26 at the time of publication, up 1.25% over the prior 30 days, according to TradingView data.

Image: IQ.wiki

Global Signal

Sharplink Gaming CEO Joseph Chalom added another dimension to the conversation, saying the bill is being watched far beyond US borders.

While many see the legislation as a domestic matter, Chalom said other countries are treating it as a signal for how they might approach their own crypto regulations.

A16z framed the broader stakes plainly: when US legal frameworks balance innovation with consumer protection, the country tends to lead and the rest of the world follows.

Whether the Senate delivers that framework is now a question of vote counting.

Featured image from MadebyBaurley, chart from TradingView