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Cardano’s (ADA) prolonged downside price action has failed to influence or slow down the engagement and demand for the leading blockchain network. During fading price strength, the network has been building up its pace with user activity witnessing one of its biggest growth in history.

Network Usage On Cardano Makes History

With a growing, volatile cryptocurrency landscape, the price of Cardano has steadily faced bearish pressure and persistent pullback. However, this has not been the case for the Cardano network, as momentum has been observed growing across the blockchain and its ecosystem.

After a steady growth, the network is experiencing notable interest, reaching yet another major milestone in its activity. As more players connect through transactions, decentralized apps, and on-chain services, the most recent milestone is indicative of consistent growth in the network’s user base.

In this waning period, transactions conducted on the network are spiking hard. Data from Cexplorer, the biggest and most featured OG blockchain explorer, shows that Cardano has just crossed 120,000,000 on the mainnet, cementing its position as a top contender in the crypto and blockchain sector.

Currently, transaction counts on the network stand at 120,002,067, as seen in the chart shared by the platform. Such a huge amount of transactions demonstrates heightened adoption and strengthens Cardano’s standing in the larger blockchain environment. Should the user engagement continue expanding, it could spur a broader market performance, allowing ADA’s price to bounce back to key resistance levels.

Large ADA Investors Are Stepping Back In At A Fast Rate

Prior to the report regarding transaction growth, there was news about wallet addresses on the network spiking significantly to levels not seen in several months. These are not just mere ADA holders but wallet addresses holding a substantial amount of ADA, who are considered large investors or whales.

In the report shared on X by Santiment, a leading on-chain data analytics platform, it was highlighted that the number of wallet addresses holding at least 10 million ADA has skyrocketed. The rise in large-holder addresses indicates that wealthy investors are gradually increasing their holdings, which may indicate a resurgence of faith in the network’s long-term prospects.

Currently, these investors are not positioned at a 4-high 424, which represents a +5.2% rise in 9 weeks. Despite its downside trend, Cardano has not yet decoupled from other leading altcoins in 2026. ADA’s market value experienced a +11% since it reached its bottom back on February 5th, 2026.

Large investors are often seen as the main drivers for massive price movements, which implies that their activity could shape the impending move for ADA in the short and long term. In a bullish outlook, the growth might mark the start of a stronger phase for the altcoin.

Featured image from Freepik, chart from Tradingview.com