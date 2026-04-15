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Charles Hoskinson used his latest livestream on April 14 to sketch out what he described as the next 90 to 180 days for Midnight, framing the privacy-focused network as one of the most important initiatives now taking shape around Cardano.

According to Hoskinson, Midnight’s token launched in December and has already reached what he called “near ubiquitous liquidity,” with Korea, Japan, and some “legacy exchanges like Coinbase” still to come. He said the token has already been listed on venues including Binance Spot and Kraken, and claimed Midnight has shown the capacity to trade as much as $9 billion per day at peak liquidity.

“There’s no longer liquidity issues, which is extraordinary for a brand new token,” Hoskinson said. “Usually it takes about two to three years for a token to go through all these trials and tribulations, but Midnight lives in fast mode.”

Why Cardano’s Midnight Is Just Getting Started

That market progress has been paired with infrastructure rollout. Hoskinson said Midnight’s “federated guarded mainnet” launched on schedule at the end of March, while teams are now working through post-launch backlog items and parallel ecosystem efforts. He repeatedly returned to the idea that the project remains on track despite volatility in the token.

“It’s going to be a wild year,” he said. “There’s going to be huge volatility in the underlying asset. Very clear that certain actors in the market seem to try to depress the price … but it hasn’t really meaningfully impacted or affected the roadmap or the project’s rollout.”

A large part of the next phase, as he described it, is ecosystem formation. Hoskinson pointed to Night Force, Midnight’s ambassador program, and said he wants to scale it to around 1,000 participants. He also highlighted Builder Club, which he said is already pulling in projects from sectors ranging from healthcare and real estate to NFT marketplaces and more traditional Web3 categories.

On the product side, he said four major R&D efforts are now underway for the next iteration of the roadmap: the Midnight DeFi kernel, the Midnight passport program, Midnight with Minotaur and its future consensus design, and Nightstream. He said the team expects to show more progress at Consensus.

The Cardano founder also spent time outlining the user experience he wants Midnight to deliver. “I want the ability to create an account within 60 seconds and have it actually be useful, have it work on your phone, never have to have 24 keywords or manage cryptographic material,” he said. “I want it to work with OneDrive and Google Drive and all these other wonderful services that billions of people use.”

That push toward abstraction and ease of use sits alongside Midnight’s privacy pitch. Hoskinson described the network as an attempt to combine multiple privacy-enhancing technologies, including zero-knowledge systems, MPC, and trusted execution environments, into something practical at scale. He cast that design as central to Midnight’s broader value proposition: privacy, selective disclosure, and interoperability rather than isolation.

One of the more detailed sections of the livestream focused on “Midnight City,” a project Hoskinson described as an agent-driven front page for the protocol. He said users will eventually be able to deploy their own agents into the environment, while subscriptions and payments inside the system will convert into NIGHT, creating what he described as network demand loops. Similar loops, he said, are also being explored for the DeFi kernel.

That connects directly to Midnight’s token model. Hoskinson argued the network’s dual tokenomics are designed around cooperation rather than competition, saying Midnight benefits from working across ecosystems rather than fighting them. In his telling, the capacity exchange and support for assets such as Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, Avalanche, and BNB are meant to position Midnight as “a layer two to everyone effectively.”

The broader message was equal parts roadmap update and ideological pitch. “Midnight’s here to stay and it’s a tremendous project,” Hoskinson said. “We need simplicity, we need rules, and we need privacy. And it truly is a new generation.”

At press time, Cardano traded at $0.24.

Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com