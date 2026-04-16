Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson used one of his most confrontational videos in recent memory to argue that Bitcoin’s long-running resistance to structural change has left it exposed to the quantum computing threat now surfacing in debate around BIP 361. His core claim was blunt: Bitcoin’s governance culture, not just its cryptography, is now the problem.

In the livestream, titled “BIP 361: Welcome to ShitcoinLand, Bitcoin,” Hoskinson framed the proposal as an overdue admission from parts of the Bitcoin world that quantum risk is no longer theoretical. The Cardano founder pointed to language in the proposal stating that, as of March 1, 2026, more than 34% of all Bitcoin had revealed public keys on-chain, leaving those UTXOs vulnerable to theft by an attacker with a sufficiently powerful quantum computer. In his telling, that amounts to roughly 8 million BTC exposed to a future break in Bitcoin’s current signature assumptions.

BIP-361 proposes freezing every bitcoin that doesn’t migrate to a quantum-safe address within five years of activation. If you’re incapacitated, in prison, or simply unaware of the deadline, your coins aren’t stolen. They’re frozen by consensus. The justification: 34% of all… pic.twitter.com/4ValsZTdQD — TFTC (@TFTC21) April 15, 2026

Cardano Founder Attacks Bitcoin Developer Community

Hoskinson’s attack centered on two related claims. First, he argued that the response implied by BIP 361 would require a hard fork, even if described otherwise. Second, he said any forced migration to post-quantum addresses would create a deeper problem for coins held in older wallet formats that cannot be recovered through the kind of proof system he says the proposal imagines.

“There is some truth in here,” Hoskinson said. “As of March 1st, 2026, over 34% of all Bitcoin have revealed public key on chain… those UTXOs could be stolen by an attacker with sufficiently powerful quantum computer. 34% of all Bitcoin is vulnerable. About 8 million Bitcoin, give or take.”

That set up the heart of his criticism. According to Hoskinson, Bitcoin developers are now stuck between two bad outcomes: either leave vulnerable legacy coins exposed to theft in the 2030s, or force a migration that renders a large portion of older coins effectively unspendable. He repeatedly claimed that around 1.7 million BTC fall into that latter category, including roughly 1.1 million BTC he attributed to Satoshi Nakamoto, because they predate the wallet standards and seed phrase schemes that would make later recovery models possible.

“Users with frozen quantum vulnerable funds and an HD wallet seed phrase can construct a quantum safe proof to recover funds,” he said, paraphrasing the idea before rejecting it. “That’s a lie. And you know it. You know it. 1.7 million coins can’t do that. It’s not possible.”

Hoskinson then widened the argument beyond BIP 361 itself and into a broader critique of Bitcoin’s social structure. In his view, maximalist ideology turned a software system into a doctrine, making it far harder to adapt when technical tradeoffs become unavoidable. He argued that the industry had spent years dismissing alternative chains and governance models, only to arrive at a moment where Bitcoin may need exactly the kind of coordinated protocol change it long portrayed as unacceptable.

“What happened to there is only ever going to be 21 million coins and self-custody and Bitcoin never needs to change and everything’s perfect?” he asked. “Because here’s the thing, it’s not a bad proposal. It really isn’t. I understand why they wrote it. Because if they don’t do this, that money will be stolen in the 2030s.”

That tension gave the video its structure. The Cardano founder was not arguing that the quantum threat is imaginary. Quite the opposite. He treated it as real and potentially severe. But he said the proposed cure exposes a contradiction at the center of Bitcoin’s culture: once a portion of the supply becomes vulnerable, any meaningful fix runs directly into questions of confiscation, coordination, and legitimacy.

He contrasted that with networks such as Cardano, Polkadot, and Ethereum, arguing that formal governance systems at least provide a mechanism for resolving disputes over upgrades and tradeoffs. “If you had onchain governance, you could solve it,” he said. “We have it at Cardano. Polkadot has it… it’s a good idea.”

At press time, Cardano traded at $0.2499.

Featured image from YouTube, chart from TradingView.com