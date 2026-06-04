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Cardano (ADA) is facing a sharp downturn, having suffered a major monthly drop of around 30% and slipped below the crucial $0.20 support level on Thursday for the first time in over five years.

The selloff is unfolding against two pressures at once: bearish momentum across the broader crypto market and fresh warnings from Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson.

Cardano Infrastructure Under Concern

As Bitcoinist reported earlier in the day, Hoskinson sparked one of the most uncomfortable public discussions in Cardano’s history after posting a video warning that the second half of the year could bring a wave of project failures, forced consolidation, and decentralized finance (DeFi) shutdowns throughout the ecosystem.

The immediate trigger behind this comes from TapTools, a service closely tied to Cardano infrastructure. Earlier today, TapTools announced that it will wind down operations within two weeks.

TapTools serves more than one million users and has supported the backend data needs of hundreds of Cardano-native token protocols over the past four years. That sudden pullback is being interpreted by many as an early sign of strain, not only in one product, but across the ecosystem’s overall health.

In response to TapTools’ announcement, Hoskinson posted a video arguing that the shutdown should not be seen as an isolated incident. He positioned it as a leading indicator of deeper stress inside the ecosystem. Shortly afterward, the Cardano co-founder took his message to X (previously Twitter), writing that he is “taking a break.”

Bear Case Intensifies For ADA

For market analyst Ali Martinez, the combination of Hoskinson’s “break” message and the unfolding ecosystem concerns could be bearish enough to push Cardano toward levels near its all-time lows.

In a social media post, Martinez said that on the weekly chart, the next potential downside targets are first $0.11 and ultimately $0.051. Those levels would represent an additional crash of about 71% from current trading levels around $0.18 at the time of writing. The analyst said, “I’d be taking a break too if I were him.”

Featured image created with OpenArt; chart from TradingView.com