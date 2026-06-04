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In an interview with Politico, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong pushed back on JPMorgan Chase chief Jamie Dimon’s criticism of the CLARITY Act. At the same time, the bank’s analysts said that the odds of the bill clearing Congress and reaching President Trump’s desk this year are becoming increasingly slim.

CLARITY Act Would Be ‘Good For The Banks’

Armstrong told Politico that it was “kind of sad” to hear Dimon call him “full of shit.” He said he has “a lot of respect for Jamie Dimon,” adding that while they disagree on the crypto bill, he still respects the banker personally.

Coinbase CEO said he believes the regulatory framework in the CLARITY Act would ultimately be beneficial for traditional banks, and he was surprised by Dimon’s tone. He suggested that the level of intensity in public commentary can blur nuance, saying, “When people communicate through the media, nuance gets lost.”

Armstrong further argued that the bill could be helpful beyond Wall Street—stating that it would be “great for crypto companies as well.” In his view, the goal should be to move past rigid positions and focus on getting the legislation “over the finish line.”

The exchange comes after NewsBTC reported on Dimon’s comments, in which he said banks “will not accept” the CLARITY Act in its current form.

Dimon also suggested that efforts by crypto supporters were unlikely to build a broad consensus with traditional financial institutions, warning that there would be continued resistance rather than convergence.

He said the act would be fought and added that no one would “bow down” to either Armstrong or crypto-related figures, arguing that someone associated with the lobbying push was spending “hundreds of millions of dollars in Washington” on the legislation.

Midterms Reduce Chances This Year

In the Politico interview, Armstrong said he was “a little perplexed by that,” and reiterated that he believes the CLARITY Act would help the banking sector and create clearer rules for the crypto industry.

Rather than treating the debate as a matter of winning or losing, Armstrong framed it as a test of whether lawmakers can complete the process and finalize the bill.

Nevertheless, when JPMorgan analysts consider the timing of the bill, they conclude that constraints are tightening rather than easing. They argue that it is becoming increasingly difficult to pass and fully approve the crypto bill in time this year, especially with the midterm elections approaching.

The analysts pointed to several factors that could slow progress, including the debate over stablecoin yields and the remaining legislative hurdles, such as the ethics provision related to President Trump’s links to the industry.

Featured image created with OpenArt; chart from TradingView.com