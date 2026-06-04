Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has again pointed to its goal of regulating the cryptocurrency industry in a way that the agency says can both support innovation and protect investors.

In a draft plan covering fiscal years 2026 to 2030, the SEC places digital assets at the center of its regulatory agenda and argues that the current approach needs modernization to keep pace with fast-moving market and technology changes.

SEC Pushes For Clearer Crypto Rules

In its draft framework, the SEC said the regulatory system will remain effective only if it is updated for today’s realities. The agency emphasized that regulators must modernize the rules to encourage innovation while preserving what it describes as core principles, including investor protection and market integrity.

The SEC linked that need directly to developments in digital assets, distributed ledger technologies, and alternative trading platforms, noting that these technologies are reshaping how capital is raised and how securities are traded.

A central objective in the SEC’s plan is to establish what it calls a firmer foundation for crypto assets and distributed ledger technologies, using what it describes as a rational, coherent, and principled approach.

The commission argued that blockchain and crypto asset technologies could help transform America’s financial infrastructure. In the regulator’s view, they may deliver new “optionality,” along with potential efficiencies, lower costs, greater transparency, and improved risk mitigation for Americans.

However, the SEC said the pace of growth in these areas has outstripped the existing regulatory framework, leaving innovators and market participants without enough legal clarity.

A More Modern Regulatory Framework

To address that gap, the SEC said a clearer framework is needed to reduce uncertainty around how securities laws apply to digital assets. It also pointed to the need to enable compliant capital formation through tokenized offerings and to support the development of on-chain financial infrastructure.

The agency further stated that a modernized approach should help ensure that key services—such as custody, trading, and staking—can operate under the right level of oversight without facing duplicative requirements or conflicting rules.

The SEC also highlighted the importance of clarifying jurisdictional questions, particularly the lines of responsibility between the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The agency described this “harmonization” as an effort to ensure that crypto markets have clear and principled “rules of the road,” grounded in statute. In the SEC’s framing, the result should both encourage innovation and preserve a high level of investor protection.

Cooperation is already in the making between the regulators: in March, the SEC and the CFTC signed a memorandum of understanding meant to strengthen coordination and information sharing as emerging technologies continue to influence financial markets.

Featured image created with OpenArt; chart from TradingView.com