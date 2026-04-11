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Ethereum processed more transactions in the first three months of 2026 than in any quarter in its history — 200 million in total, a 43% jump from the previous quarter.

That milestone came alongside a sharp rise in new users, with 284,000 first-time participants joining the network between January and March, according to on-chain analytics provider Artemis.

New User Growth Accelerates Across The Board

Active addresses climbed to 12.6 million during the quarter, based on data from DeFiLlama. The 82% quarter-over-quarter increase in new accounts drew attention across the industry, with analysts pointing to cheaper transactions made possible by Layer-2 scaling networks as a key factor drawing people in.

DeFi applications, token activity, and NFTs were all cited as areas where new participants have been showing up.

In Q1, new users on @ethereum surged 82% QoQ to 284k pic.twitter.com/jVYtR4Zwd5 — Artemis (@artemis) April 10, 2026

Capital has also been moving into the network. Ethereum recorded net inflows of more than $2 billion among leading blockchains in early 2026, Artemis data shows. That kind of money flow suggests institutional and retail interest has not dried up, even as the token price has stayed mostly flat.

Price Stays Stuck While On-Chain Numbers Climb

ETH traded in a narrow band around $2,105 to $2,200 through much of the quarter — far below the highs the asset hit in prior cycles. The gap between record-breaking network usage and a stagnant price has puzzled market watchers.

Reports indicate that capital flows and exchange deposit activity have become stronger indicators of price movement than on-chain usage figures, a shift from patterns seen during earlier market cycles.

Exchange reserves have also been falling. One analyst noted that holders appear to be pulling ETH off platforms and keeping it, a sign that selling pressure may be limited at current price levels.

Layer-2 Networks Draw Credit For Lower Barriers

Much of the growth in new users has been attributed to the continued build-out of Layer-2 infrastructure, which has cut the cost and time required to complete transactions on the network.

Reports say entry barriers have dropped significantly as these systems have matured, opening the door to users who might have avoided the network when fees were higher.

Analysts who track new address creation consider the numbers a marker of real adoption rather than short-term speculation. Whether the price eventually reflects that activity remains an open question.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView