Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Ethereum network activity is not being influenced or shaped by the current price action of the altcoin, which has been steadily battling with volatility. Even as the price of ETH has fallen sharply from its new peak, user activity on the leading blockchain network is experiencing robust growth, with more operations being carried out on a daily basis.

Rising On-Chain Activity Contrasts With Declining Price

In a highly uncertain and volatile cryptocurrency environment, the Ethereum network appears to be thriving, experiencing robust interest and engagement. ETH’s current network strength is evident, particularly in the number of transactions processed on the blockchain each day.

The daily transaction counts on the network have exploded while price action continues to struggle to regain bullish momentum. This mismatch between market performance and fundamentals often indicates underlying strength that may not yet be represented in valuation.

Reports from Everstake, the largest global non-custodial staking infrastructure provider, revealed that the Ethereum network is making history, recording over 3.6 million transactions on April 12, 2026. As of today, this figure marks the strongest daily activity on the network since its existence.

What makes this quite interesting is the fact that ETH’s price is still trading about 55% below its all-time high. The increase in on-chain activity indicates that consumers are still actively participating in the network despite the lack of price change.

EverstaKe added that this trend creates a notable divergence because network activity is at peak levels in the absence of complete price strength. In the past, such gaps have demonstrated a tendency to narrow over time.

Adding to the network growth, the platform highlighted that Ethereum is now one of the strongest foundations it has ever had. Since choosing ETH, there have been record levels of usage, a deeply established ecosystem, and continued progress in scaling and development.

In many ways, this progress highlights a simple dynamic where price typically follows fundamentals, not the other way around. Meanwhile, Everstake stated that the fundamentals are already in place.

Ethereum Sees Stablecoin Supply Peak

As the financial sector grows, the Ethereum network is steadily emerging as the major settlement layer for on-chain finance activity. The stablecoin supply managed on the leading network is rising at a significant rate over the years.

In an X post, Leon Waidmann, a researcher and optimist, shared that stablecoin supply on ETH has reached a new all-time high. Data shows over $180 billion has been added to the network over the past 3 years, representing a 150% increase within the period.

Currently, Ethereum controls about 60% market share in stablecoins. In the next 4 years, an additional $1.7 trillion is set to go on-chain, and ETH could dominate this revenue. Even if Ethereum’s market share eventually drops from 60% to 50%, it still means that by 2030, the ETH network will secure almost $850 billion in new stablecoin supply.

Featured image from Pexels, chart from Tradingview.com