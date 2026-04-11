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Ethereum is rapidly emerging as the dominant force in the race to tokenize real-world assets, with billions of dollars already flowing onto its network. From tokenized bonds and funds to real estate and treasuries, ETH has become the preferred infrastructure for institutions looking to bring traditional assets on-chain.

Institutional Capital Accelerates Ethereum Adoption

In a recent X post, The Etherealize revealed that Ethereum is rapidly emerging as the dominant layer for tokenized treasury products, with over $22.5 billion in fund assets already tokenized on the network, representing roughly 71.9% of the total market share across all blockchains.

The momentum is being driven by industry heavyweights like JPMorgan Chase, which launched its MONY market fund on ETH in early 2026, joining established offerings such as BlackRock’s BUIDL and Franklin Templeton’s on-chain money fund. These are institutional-grade treasury management products. These products are suited for autonomous agents with idle capital needs operating on permissionless infrastructure, allowing agents to access the system without a brokerage account.

Ethereum is steadily evolving into the most viable financial layer for autonomous agents managing real capital. The Etherealize has also mentioned that an autonomous agent with a $500,000 treasury will need a stable requirements money market fund with a predictable yield, deep liquidity, minimal smart contract risk, and no centralized counterparty that can freeze or seize its assets. This is where the ETH DeFi ecosystem is beginning to stand out, and it meets these criteria.

The hacks and losses persist, but they are increasingly rare and concentrated at the speculative edges of the ecosystem. A stable core of application has proven remarkably robust through repeated stress events, and that track record shows what other chains can’t replicate. This growing stability is reflected in the declining share of DeFi losses relative to total value locked (TVL) on the ETH mainnet.

How Institutional DeFi Moves Beyond Experimentation

The tokenized finance could see a defining moment, one that markets may only fully appreciate in hindsight. Marc Baumann, the Founder of fiftyonexyz, has pointed out that Broadridge Financial Solutions has already processed over $8 trillion per month in tokenized repo settlements and has now taken a critical step beyond settlement by enabling real on-chain governance for tokenized equity.

At the same time, Galaxy Digital is serving as the staking provider for BlackRock’s ETHB staked Ethereum ETF, linking institutional capital directly into blockchain infrastructure. Together, these firms are involved in enabling the first on-chain shareholder vote for tokenized equity.

Baumann explained that the proxy voting market is estimated at $200 billion, and traditional players such as custodians, transfer agents, and proxy solicitors should pay attention, as the infrastructure for a new financial layer of institutional DeFi is being built by firms that already run on Wall Street. Rather than emerging from a purely crypto-native startup, the transformation is being driven by the same companies that process 401(K).

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com