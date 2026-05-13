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A new analysis from crypto expert Sykodelic suggests that Ethereum (ETH) could experience a parabolic rally to new highs this year, but only if Bitcoin (BTC) makes a key move. According to the analyst, ETH is already laying the groundwork for this potential surge, with recurring historical patterns backing its bullish structure. Once Ethereum begins a bull run, Sykodelic believes that the cryptocurrency could gain enough momentum to trigger the long-anticipated altcoin season.

Ethereum Price Rally Contingent On Bitcoin Breakout

Sykodelic believes that Ethereum is setting the stage for a new bull run that could push its price back toward the $4,000 range. In an X post dated May 11, the analyst shared a detailed analysis and an accompanying chart outlining conditions that could drive ETH to that level, and why Bitcoin’s next movements will be the critical trigger.

According to the analyst, Ethereum’s price surge has yet to begin precisely because Bitcoin continues to lead the crypto market. He noted that only after BTC completes its “structure changing move,” will ETH have a real opportunity to rally.

That context matters, given Bitcoin’s recent market performance. Since early April, BTC has been on a steady upward rally, with its latest surge pushing its price to around $82,000. The flagship cryptocurrency has been outperforming the broader market for months, driven by strong demand from derivative traders, easing macroeconomic conditions, and sustained accumulation from institutions like Strategy.

With that in mind, once Bitcoin concludes its current breakout phase or undergoes a meaningful trend shift, money and momentum will likely rotate into Ethereum, allowing ETH to begin its own major rally. Sykodelic reinforced this view by pointing to a chart pattern he has tracked over the past five years.

According to him, during that period, Ethereum has consistently traded within a well-defined range marked by repeated deviations and reclaims. Notably, each of these range cycles took 70-77 days to complete.

The analyst explained that each time Ethereum broke out of this range and reclaimed its structure, the cryptocurrency staged a strong rally back toward the range highs or lows. Given the current chart structure, Sykodelic believes ETH may once again be mirroring this historical pattern and, if so, another move toward range highs could now be in play.

ETH’s Surge To $4,000 Could Ignite The Next Altcoin Run

In his analysis, Sykodelic pointed to Ethereum’s weekly Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) as further confirmation of the repeating historical chart structure. He noted that ETH is now back within the same range that led to new highs in past cycles and has been solidifying its position over the past 77 days as it prepares to move higher.

Should Ethereum push back toward range highs around $4,093, Sykodelic believes that surge could serve as the catalyst for the next altcoin run. He stated that this long-awaited altcoin season could last anywhere from 12 to 18 months. He also acknowledged that the rally may be slow, but expressed confidence that it will inevitably begin.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com