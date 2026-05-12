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XRP has been a major topic of discussion since the CLARITY Act was first proposed, with many in the crypto community suggesting that the altcoin could greatly benefit from the bill as a cross-border neutral bridge asset. However, a market expert has outlined several entities and cryptocurrencies he believes would benefit even from this upcoming legislation. He mentions a handful of coins, but XRP is not among his list of winners.

Analyst Picks CLARITY Act Winners, But No XRP

The Digital Asset CLARITY Act was first introduced in 2025, and since then, it has been stuck in months of back-and-forth negotiations because many banking trade groups disagreed with allowing stablecoins to pay interest to holders. They argued it would pull deposits out of the banking system and threaten financial stability. After the prolonged debate,a the bill has reached a final agreement, with stablecoin yield banned but activity-based rewards still allowed.

Now, all that’s left is the scheduled May 14 markup, where the Senate Banking Committee will vote on whether to advance the bill. Once the CLARITY Act is passed, a pseudonymous crypto market expert known as Digital Oil on X has said that there will be five big winners who will benefit significantly.

At the top of his list, he says the American people will be a major winner. This is likely because the bill ends years of regulatory uncertainty, giving US citizens clearer protections and rules when they invest in or use digital assets.

Coming in second is Ethereum (ETH), because as the dominant settlement layer for DeFi, Digital Oil believes that Ethereum stands to gain the most from the bill among all cryptocurrencies, which draws a clean legal line between commodities and securities. With ETH likely to be labeled as a digital commodity, institutional money that has been sitting on the sidelines will finally have the legal clarity needed to move in.

The third winner, Digital Oil, mentioned was Chainlink (LINK). As the leading “oracle network” that connects blockchains to real-world data, Chainlink benefits from a regulated crypto market, which means more institutions building on-chain, and this activity may increase demand for Chainlink.

The next company on the list is Circle (CRCL). As the issuer of USDC, one of the largest stablecoins in the world, Circle is perhaps the most directly affected by the CLARITY Act. The recent compromise in activity-based rewards is an ideal change for Circle.

Lastly, Digital Oil mentions Coinbase (COIN) and Robinhood (HOOD), the two biggest retail-focused crypto exchanges in the US. Coinbase, in particular, was at the center of the CLARITY Act negotiations, and its CEO Brian Armstrong publicly pushed the bill despite rejecting it twice before. Meanwhile, Robinhood has been expanding its crypto offerings, and if the bill passes, the exchange will have a much clearer path to growth.

Bitmine And Tom Lee Named Best Positioned Overall

In a separate post, Digital Oil stated that the “best positioned man and company” after the CLARITY Act is passed is Tom Lee, the founder of Bitmine (BMNR), which holds the world’s largest Ethereum Treasury.

With ETH at the center of the bill’s biggest benefits and XRP falling behind, a company built entirely around accumulating the altcoin is about as well-placed as anyone could be. This is especially true, as the CLARITY Act could soon become crypto’s biggest regulatory moment. Digital Oil reconfirms this, saying Lee “is the best positioned of all!”

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com