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Bitcoin is currently at the center of a debate after Avalanche founder Emin Gün Sirer raised concerns about the network’s long-term security and mining economy. In a recent X post shared on May 10, 2026, the crypto founder argued that BTC could eventually face a serious challenge tied to declining miner incentives. His comments have quickly sparked discussions on what this could mean for Bitcoin’s future stability.

Bitcoin Mining Pressure Builds

The warning from the crypto founder centered on a growing concern that has followed Bitcoin for years but is now attracting renewed attention as block rewards continue to shrink. Bitcoin miners currently secure the network by verifying transactions and maintaining the blockchain through energy-intensive mining operations. In return, miners receive newly issued BTC alongside transaction fees.

However, Bitcoin’s halving system cuts mining rewards in half every four years. While this system helps control BTC’s supply and supports its scarcity, it also reduces the amount miners earn over time. Sirer warned that this could eventually create a difficult situation for BTC where mining rewards are no longer enough to cover the high costs of electricity, equipment, and mining operations.

The concern becomes more significant because Bitcoin’s security depends heavily on miner participation. If mining becomes less profitable over time, smaller mining firms could struggle to survive, potentially forcing some operators out of the market. This could reduce competition among miners and increase centralization risks, something critics have warned about for years.

The Avalanche founder also pointed toward a future where transaction fees may eventually become the main source of income for miners. However, that could create another challenge if fees become too expensive for everyday users or fail to generate enough revenue to maintain strong network security.

Crypto Founder Suggests New Direction For BTC

As discussions around the warning grew, attention also turned to the solution proposed by the crypto founder. Sirer suggested that BTC could eventually use an extra transaction layer connected to Avalanche technology before transactions are fully completed on the Bitcoin network.

The goal of the idea is to reduce pressure on Bitcoin’s current system while helping transactions move through a faster and more efficient verification process. Even though the technology behind it is complex, supporters believe it could help BTC handle future challenges linked to declining mining rewards and growing network demands.

However, the proposal may not easily gain support from the BTC community. Many long-time BTC supporters are known for opposing major changes to the network, especially when outside technologies or different consensus systems are involved.

Even so, the warning highlights a broader concern already being discussed across the crypto industry. Some investors believe Bitcoin’s increasing price and future transaction activity could eventually solve the problem naturally. Others believe declining miner rewards could become a serious long-term issue if solutions are not presented early enough.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com