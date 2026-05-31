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US Bitcoin Spot ETFs reported net outflows of $1.42 billion in the final week of May, extending the persistent negative trend observed throughout most of the month. The bearish performance by these investment funds aligns with Bitcoin’s price struggles, when the premier cryptocurrency failed to breach the key resistance of $82,000 around May before slipping into another correction.

Bitcoin ETFs See Persistent Red Across Second Half Of May

In analyzing the individual fund performances over the week, it is observed, in typical fashion, that selling pressure was concentrated among the largest issuers. According to data from SoSoValue, BlackRock’s IBIT led the outflows by a wide margin, with withdrawals exceeding deposits by $966.42 million.

Behind the market leader, Fidelity’s FBTC and Grayscale’s GBTC also registered significant capital flight, posting net outflows of $169.15 million and $175.09 million, respectively. Bitwise’s BITB also recorded moderate net outflows of $46.30 million, while other mid-tier funds such as Grayscale’s secondary product BTC and ARK Invest/21Shares’ ARKB saw smaller but negative flow balances in the $20–30 million range.

Meanwhile, minor net outflows of $5.59 million were observed in Valkyrie Investments’ BRRR, while Morgan Stanley posted a negligible withdrawal of around $966,650. On the other hand, several issuers, including VanEck’s HODL, Invesco’s BTCO, Franklin Templeton’s EZBC, WisdomTree’s BTCW, and Hashdex’s DEFI, recorded no net flows, indicating a pause in both buying and selling activity.

From a daily flow perspective, the situation appears strongly bearish, with withdrawals consistently outpacing deposits. Between May 26 and 29, the Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net outflows of $333.71 million on Tuesday, $733.43 million on Wednesday, $228.88 million on Thursday, and $125.31 million on Friday.

This pattern reflects a broader monthly weakness as only 6 of 20 trading days in May recorded positive flows, while 14 closed in the red. Notably, every trading session in the second half of the month posted outflows, culminating in a total negative flow balance of $2.43 billion, the highest monthly net outflow recorded in 2026 and the largest since November 2025.

Nevertheless, the Bitcoin Spot ETFs market remains in a strong, resilient position, with cumulative net inflows of $55.66 billion since their launch in 2024. Meanwhile, their total net assets are valued at $94.17 billion, representing 6.38% of the Bitcoin market cap.

Related Reading: Banks Vs. Crypto Law: JPMorgan CEO Doubles Down On CLARITY Opposition

Bitcoin Price Overview



At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $74,012, reflecting a slight gain of 1.07% in the past day. Meanwhile, daily trading volume has dropped by 47.55% and is valued at $18.12 billion.

Featured image from Flickr, chart from Tradingview