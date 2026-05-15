Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

For long, Bitcoin has remained the major target for institutional investors, but lately Ethereum is turning up strongly on their radars too. Many companies have begun to accumulate the leading altcoin at a significant rate, with some even dumping a portion of their Bitcoin holdings to buy more ETH.

Jane Street Shows Interest In Ethereum

As the crypto sector expands, the market is now experiencing a major shift in institutional investors’ interest. A number of companies are starting to increase their exposure to Ethereum while reducing their exposure to Bitcoin.

Jane Street is changing the way it is exposed to cryptocurrencies by increasing its stake in Ethereum and decreasing its holdings in Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). The move is gaining attention throughout the crypto market because it may represent shifting institutional preferences in the market for digital assets.

Deci, a market commentator, stated that Jane Street’s addition of ETH funds and reduction of exposure to BTC ETFs does not automatically make them ETH maximis. However, it does point to a growing and real rotation.

Large investors are becoming more interested in ETH, possibly due to its growing role in Decentralized Finance (DeFi), tokenization, and blockchain infrastructure, even though Bitcoin has long dominated institutional portfolios. According to the expert, institutional investors are beginning to treat ETH less like an altcoin and more like a separate macro asset next to Bitcoin and Gold.

In the expert’s view, BTC was the first digital store of value, but now ETH is becoming the financial infrastructure trade. Such a distinction, he believes, is where the market keeps underpricing the altcoin.

ETH Network Sees A Large Realized Profit Margin

After a brief price rebound, Ethereum has witnessed a surge in realized profits, indicating a shift in market dynamics. On Thursday, Santiment, a market intelligence and on-chain data analytics platform, reported that ETH registered its highest network realized profits in 3 weeks.

This may appear counterintuitive to see a spike of $74.58 million in realized profits because ETH’s price has fallen by 5.5% over the past 3 days. However, this trend is linked to investors’ behavior during the price action. ETH holders with a much lower cost basis are selling into the dip.

While ETH traded below $2,000 throughout much of February and March, savvy traders accumulated despite war fears and heightened uncertainty in crypto at the time. Furthermore, wallets that were collected during those months are still profitable despite this mid-May downturn. Meanwhile, many have chosen to sell while they believe they still have a chance to make money.

Santiment also highlighted an increase in the volume of on-chain movement on the Ethereum blockchain. The 4-hour candles exhibit significant price compression at $2,241, indicating increased distribution activity on the chain. Historically, more transactions have led to more realized P&L events. When volume is increased, even little individual profits add up to significant network-level totals.

Based on current ETH trader behavior, Santiment noted that investors are leaning cautious. However, this does not mean new investors should be bearish. Rather, the platform suggests watching for deeper realized losses as a potential bottoming signal and avoiding aggressive positioning until the distribution phase shows clear signs of ending.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com