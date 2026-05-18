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A crypto market analyst has shared his Bitcoin and Ethereum price forecasts for the rest of 2026 quarters. The predictions come at a key moment in the currently volatile market, with investors looking for clear signals heading into the second half of the year. While the analyst’s ETH forecast covers Q2 this year, he focuses more on Bitcoin in the months ahead. He also outlined several market reactions and macroeconomic factors traders should watch for as the year progresses. The forecast gives investors a clearer sense of what to expect as 2026 draws to a close.

Bitcoin And Ethereum Price Forecast For Q2 And Q3

On May 16, Aralez, a crypto expert and trader, released a comprehensive 2026 price prediction covering Ethereum and Bitcoin. For the second quarter of this year, specifically covering May and June, the analyst predicts that the BTC price could crash toward $58,000 while ETH could plunge to $1,700.

At the time of writing, both cryptocurrencies are sitting well above those bearish targets. Bitcoin is currently trading above $76,900, which means a decline to $58,000 would represent a staggering drop of more than 24%. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s price is sitting above $2,100, so a slide to $1,700 would reflect a drop of about 19%.

During this period, Aralez expects panic selling to peak across markets, suggesting that fear and uncertainty could grip investors as prices fall into bearish territory. He also predicts that the S&P 500 will decline below $6,800 around the same time, pointing to a broader market sell-off that goes beyond crypto. This suggests that weakness in traditional markets could add more pressure on digital assets and increase risk-off behavior.

For his Q3 projection, Aralez boldly projects that the Bitcoin price will hit its final cycle bottom during this period. He noted that whales could also begin reentering the market, quietly accumulating more BTC ahead of a potential new bull trend.

The analyst also points to the upcoming Fed leadership change as a key trigger for a major market shakeout, with the current Chair Jerome Powell set to step down and Kevin Warsh expected to take over. Finally, he warns that peak distrust toward cryptocurrencies could spread across the market, with sentiment turning largely negative even as the market quietly resets and lays the groundwork for a fresh run higher.

Bitcoin Begins Fresh Upward Rally In Q4 2026

In his post on X, Aralez also laid out his Bitcoin outlook for Q4 2026. At this stage, the analyst predicts that the BTC price will flip back into bullish territory and begin a fresh uptrend toward $90,000 and above $109,000.

He expects the crypto market to be flooded with mass artificial intelligence (AI) integrations, fueling a fresh wave of excitement and adoption across the space. According to Aralez, momentum could also return to the market as new narratives bring in millions of participants and investors. Furthermore, he anticipates the beginning of Quantitative Easing (QE) amid global crisis conditions.

Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com