Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Ethereum is struggling below $2,150 as selling pressure continues to define the market’s short-term direction and the recovery that briefly pushed ETH toward $2,400 fades into memory. The decline is uncomfortable — but top analyst Darkfost has identified a signal in the derivatives data that reframes the current weakness in a way that experienced market participants will recognize immediately.

The Taker Buy Sell Ratio for Ethereum on Binance has just reached its most negative reading since September 2023 — a period that sat squarely within the previous bear market and preceded one of the most significant recoveries the asset has produced. The weekly ratio currently sits at 0.91, meaning aggressive sell orders are substantially outweighing aggressive buy orders in Binance’s futures order books. Sellers are not merely present — they are dominant, and the margin of their dominance has not been seen in nearly two years.

The metric Darkfost examines is one of the most direct available gauges of short-term market momentum and investor sentiment. When the ratio falls below 1.0, sellers control the immediate order flow. When it reaches the kind of extreme that September 2023 represented — and that the current reading is now matching — the market has entered a phase where bearish conviction has become the overwhelming consensus rather than simply the prevailing view.

Consensus trades in financial markets have a history. And that history is what makes Darkfost’s analysis worth reading carefully before drawing conclusions about what Ethereum’s current weakness actually means for what comes next.

When Everyone Is Short the Market Becomes Its Own Catalyst

Darkfost places the current sentiment extreme in the price context that gives it its forward implication. Ethereum has corrected approximately 9% over the past seven days and continues trading within the broad range that has defined its structure since the recovery from the cycle lows — roughly $1,500 on the downside and $4,000 on the upside. Within that range, the current price level does not represent a breakdown into new bear market territory. It represents a correction within an established structure, against which an unprecedented level of bearish positioning has now accumulated.

Binance: Ethereum Taker Buy/Sell Ratio | Source: CryptoQuant

That combination — a correction within a range, not a breakdown beyond it — is what makes the sentiment extreme analytically interesting rather than simply alarming. When markets break decisively into new downside territory, extreme bearish positioning can reflect an accurate assessment of the trend. When markets correct within an established range while bearish positioning reaches a two-year extreme, the positioning itself becomes the risk.

Darkfost is careful about what this observation does and does not confirm. These situations are difficult to anticipate with precision, and sentiment extremes can persist longer than logic suggests before resolving. The mechanism, however, is straightforward: the more aggressively participants position on the short side, the larger the pool of forced buyers becomes if the price moves against them.

A market where everyone is short is a market where a recovery does not simply move the price higher — it forces exits, which accelerates the move, which forces more exits. The current 0.91 ratio does not guarantee that sequence. It does mean the conditions for it have rarely been more fully assembled than they are right now.

Ethereum Trades At Critical Support As Bearish Momentum Continues Building Ethereum is trading near $2,130 after losing the momentum that briefly pushed price toward the $2,400 resistance region earlier this month. The daily chart shows ETH breaking below the 100-day moving average again while remaining firmly capped beneath the descending 200-day moving average near $2,600, reinforcing the broader bearish structure still controlling the market. Ethereum consolidates below daily MA | Source: ETHUSDT chart on TradingView The recovery from February’s capitulation low near $1,800 initially looked constructive, with Ethereum reclaiming key support levels and printing a sequence of higher highs through April. However, bullish momentum faded significantly once ETH approached the heavy resistance cluster between $2,300 and $2,400. Multiple failed breakout attempts created a lower-high structure, signaling weakening buyer conviction before the latest decline accelerated. Related Reading: Binance Inflow Data Explains The Mechanics Behind Ethereum Weakness – Details Importantly, Ethereum is now testing the $2,100-$2,150 region, an area that previously acted as support during the April consolidation phase. Losing this zone decisively could expose ETH to another move toward the broader demand area near $1,900-$2,000, where buyers aggressively defended price after the February crash. Volume remains relatively subdued compared to the volatility seen earlier this year, suggesting the current decline is being driven more by deteriorating sentiment and defensive positioning than by panic capitulation. Combined with the extremely bearish Binance taker buy-sell ratio, the chart reflects a market increasingly dominated by short-side conviction while still lacking strong spot demand capable of reversing momentum sustainably. Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com