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Bitcoin has lost the $80,000 level as the market faces indecision that has left bulls and bears in a genuine standoff, with buyers fighting to hold above $75,000 against a backdrop of uncertainty that has made directional conviction difficult to sustain. The price is under pressure — but a CryptoOnchain report has surfaced a macro signal in the order flow data that cuts directly against the bearish narrative the current price action is telling.

The 100-day Simple Moving Average of the Bitcoin Taker Buy Sell Ratio on Binance has climbed to 1.018 — the highest reading for this specific macro metric since July 2020. That date is not incidental. July 2020 preceded one of the most significant Bitcoin bull markets in the asset’s history, a period when the price was building the foundation for the advance that eventually carried it to its 2021 peak.

The metric itself filters out the daily noise that makes short-term sentiment readings unreliable. By smoothing the ratio of aggressive buy orders to aggressive sell orders across 100 days, it removes the spikes and reversals that characterize speculative positioning and surfaces the underlying macro behavioral trend of the market’s largest and most liquid participants. A reading above 1.0 means buy volume has been outpacing sell volume on a sustained, trend-level basis — not for a day or a week, but across the full 100-day window.

Bitcoin is struggling below $80,000, while that macro buying signal sits at a five-year high, which is the divergence that demands explanation.

A Five-Year High in Macro Buying Pressure

The CryptoOnchain report identifies the divergence that makes the current setup structurally significant rather than simply interesting. Bitcoin’s price has been consolidating in the $77,000 to $81,000 range — a tight, directionless window that reads as indecision on the chart. Beneath that flat price action, the 100-day Taker Buy Sell Ratio has been aggressively trending upward to its highest level since July 2020.

Bitcoin Taker Buy Sell Ratio | Source: CryptoQuant

Two metrics moving in opposite directions simultaneously — price going nowhere, macro buying pressure reaching a multi-year extreme — is the definition of a hidden divergence. The price chart tells the story of a market without conviction. The order flow data tells the story of a market where sustained, aggressive buying has been quietly outpacing selling for long enough that the 100-day average has reached a level not seen in five years.

The July 2020 comparison is the historical reference that gives the current reading its weight. That period preceded a macro expansion that most Bitcoin participants remember as one of the most significant in the asset’s history. The same structural setup — flat price consolidation against a rising long-term buying ratio — appeared at the foundation of that move before it became visible in the price.

The CryptoOnchain interpretation of what this combination suggests is specific. Large entities appear to be accumulating quietly during the consolidation phase — using the directionless price action as cover for building positions that the market will only recognize in retrospect. The transition from a neutral ratio to a multi-year high has historically created the supply squeeze conditions that precede macro uptrends rather than extensions of the sideways action currently visible on the chart.

Bitcoin Consolidates Above Key Support Bitcoin continues trading in a highly compressed range after losing momentum near the $82,000 resistance zone, with the daily chart showing a market caught between weakening upside momentum and still-intact structural support. BTC is currently holding around $77,600, slightly above the 200-day moving average near $75,000 — a level that has become the market’s most important short-term support during the current consolidation phase. BTC consolidates above $75K level | Source: BTCUSDT chart on TradingView The rejection from the descending 200-day exponential moving average near $81,000 remains technically significant. Bitcoin attempted multiple pushes into that region throughout May but failed to establish a decisive breakout, confirming that sellers continue defending the upper boundary of the recovery structure aggressively. At the same time, the recent decline has not yet broken the higher-low sequence established since the February capitulation event near $63,000. Related Reading: Ethereum Weakness Traces Back To One Exchange. Analyst Identifies The Cause The highlighted zone between roughly $73,000 and $74,500 is especially important because it marks the former breakout area that launched Bitcoin’s April recovery rally. As long as BTC remains above that range, bulls retain a credible argument that the current weakness represents consolidation rather than trend reversal. Volume has also declined notably during the recent pullback, suggesting reduced panic compared to February’s liquidation-driven selloff. A decisive move above $80,000 would likely reopen the path toward the $82,000 resistance region, while losing the $73,000 support zone could accelerate downside pressure toward the mid-$60,000 area. Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com