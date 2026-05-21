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Bitcoin’s near-term outlook is looking quite bearish, with its price trending well below the $80,000 level as volatility mounts. Along with downside performance, several key metrics are starting to exhibit negative activity, strengthening the bearish state. However, some analysts believe that this period could offer an ideal entry point for investors and traders.

New Bitcoin Buying Opportunities Emerge After MVRV Shift

Given the bearish market environment, the Bitcoin price has failed to recover from its recent pullback. However, this weakening moment has been highlighted by some crypto analysts as a bullish angle for investors to step into the market again.

Ali Charts, a market expert and investor, in a recent analysis, shared that fresh opportunities may be emerging in the BTC market again. This is due to the Bitcoin Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) Ratio dropping below a key historical level closely watched by traders.

It is worth noting that the MVRV metric is frequently used to determine whether BTC is overpriced or undervalued in relation to investor cost basis. It does this by comparing the asset’s market value to its realized value. The expert’s perspective is quite valid since declines into lower MVRV zones have historically been associated with times when possibilities for long-term accumulation start to emerge.

Currently, the MVRV ratio has fallen below the 180-day Moving Average (MA), which implies that the market is effectively flushing out premium and pricing in a deep discount. Historically, these specific periods mark the exact foundation on which smart money tends to build its positions.

According to Ali Charts, the short-term trend will remain compressed as long as the ratio consolidates under the 180-day MA line. Such a scenario is likely to offer a highly strategic accumulation window as the asset prepares to enter another attractive positioning phase for investors.

How The $77,800 Level Plays A Key Role In Upcoming Price Action

While Bitcoin may look primed for a leg up, its next price trajectory hinges heavily on the $77,800 price level, which Ali Charts has specially called out. Currently, BTC is trading around this pivotal level, making the upcoming sessions crucial to monitor.

After persistent sideways price action, a well-defined channel has been formed on the 15-minute time frame chart. With its brief bounce on Wednesday, BTC has surged to the upper boundary of the key channel located around the $77,800 level.

Ali Charts argues that a clean breakout above the $77,800 ceiling will be significant because it will pave the way for the asset to accelerate toward $79,000. However, if the resistance holds, the analyst expects a healthy retracement back into the channel, with the purpose of grabbing liquidity.

In the event of a rebound after the pullback, the key internal floors to watch are the mid-range at $76,900 and the bottom of the channel at $76,000. As a result, Ali Charts remains waiting for the market to prove its strength by making a definitive candle close above the $77,800 before positioning for the next leg up.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com