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A crypto analyst has said that almost everyone in the market has turned bearish on the Bitcoin price, as it continues to face heavy volatility following its last rejection near $83,000. However, while most market participants hold negative outlooks, this analyst holds a different view. He believes that Bitcoin is not heading for a decline but is instead preparing to go parabolic. He also dismisses the idea of an ongoing bear market, and warns investors not to miss the projected rally ahead.

Analyst Sees Bitcoin Price Going Parabolic Soon

Crypto Fergani, a market analyst, has announced that currently “everyone is bearish” in the crypto market and “everyone is calling for lower targets.” In an X post released on May 21, the expert noted that, contrary to the negative sentiment and foreboding Bitcoin price forecasts flooding the market, there has been no bearish news about Bitcoin.

Instead, Crypto Fergani said that mostly bullish developments have been occurring. He noted that major institutions have been accumulating BTC as adoption for the leading cryptocurrency grows even faster globally. Because of these, the analyst maintains a firm belief that the market is pointing toward a possible uptrend.

Crypto Fergani stated that people who think that the Bitcoin bear market is still running deserve to miss the potential upward rally that he believes is coming. According to the analyst, the BTC price will go parabolic soon, targeting new all-time highs. He supports his bullish outlook by comparing Bitcoin’s price action with that of the 2022 cycle, where the cryptocurrency skyrocketed by 54.2% after a period of bearishness and sideways consolidation.

He expects this uptrend to affect not just Bitcoin but also alternative cryptocurrencies. As such, the analyst projects that altcoins could rally by 50x to 100x on average soon. His accompanying chart also predicts a potential climb in the BTC price from current levels above $74,000 toward $128,000, representing a more than 72% rally. Ahead of this projected price surge, Crypto Fergani has warned investors and traders to lock in gains before they miss out.

BTC’s True Bottom Confirmed Near The $47,000 Zone

Many analysts remain skeptical about Bitcoin’s price outlook, as numerous bearish forecasts have spread across the market. A recent analysis shared by crypto expert Bee on X suggests that Bitcoin is currently in the final phase of its market cycle before it forms a real bottom.

According to the analyst, every bounce the cryptocurrency has experienced since it recorded its peak above $126,000 in October 2025 has been met with selling pressure. Furthermore, each recovery following these sell-offs has been weaker than the last, pointing to a gradual reduction of bullish momentum.

Bee also noted that Bitcoin dumping is getting more aggressive. He described the current phase as one where retail investors call for a bottom each week, only for the market to prove them wrong. He warned that BTC could continue its distinct pattern of lower highs and lower lows until a real flush wipes out all the overleveraged positions.

For his Bitcoin outlook, Bee projects a sharp price crash toward the $47,000 to $52,000 region, which he identifies as a potential final bottom. He believes this is the level at which the current market cycle could finally come to an end, making way for a fresh bull cycle.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView