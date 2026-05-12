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Following last week’s Bitcoin (BTC) surge to $83,000, the market is now facing a tougher test: whether $80,000 can hold as real support. Market maker Wintermute, in its latest digital asset report, said the move carries a warning label—“…The way it got here tells you to be cautious rather than euphoric.”

Why Retrace Risks Remain

Wintermute pointed to indicators that, in its view, don’t align with what typically confirms a healthy breakout. The move was accompanied by a roughly $10 billion jump in open interest (OI) and the lowest spot volumes in two years—a combination the report described as the opposite of the conditions that typically validate bullish continuation in spot markets.

The firm also argued that bull markets are generally confirmed by spot demand, not by derivatives-driven pressure. In this case, the lift came primarily from perpetual (perps) activity, which it described as a different—and more risky—mechanism.

Wintermute also cautioned that short-covering is not the same thing as conviction buying. It added that funding remains predominantly short, implying more short-squeeze dynamics could still be possible.

Even so, the firm’s concern is that the market could give back gains unless spot buyers step in once the squeeze fades. In its framing, the longer-term picture may be steadier, but the near-term driver looks suspect—meaning a retracement could follow quickly if spot doesn’t support the higher levels.

$80,000 Is The Key For Bitcoin

Despite the skepticism around the short-term structure, Wintermute highlighted several longer-term factors it considers more constructive.

It pointed to Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows adding $623 million, and noted that Morgan Stanley’s new Bitcoin ETF pulled in $194 million in its first month without experiencing a single day of outflows.

The report also referenced exchange reserves remaining at seven-year lows, calling it a sign that the accumulation story is still intact. Wintermute’s view, however, is that the bullish case is currently being carried more by institutional and supply-side support than by broad, organic spot participation.

Wintermute also offered a technical and momentum warning. With Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) entering overbought territory, the firm suggested that while grinding toward $85,000 is possible, the risk-reward for chasing at these levels is not attractive.

The report also added a macro layer to the risk. It said equities are currently driving crypto, and if Consumer Price Index (CPI) prints hot or if the Warsh transition creates uncertainty, the equity-led tailwind could stall.

In that scenario, the firm suggested that Bircoin holding above $80,000 through a macro shock would be a clearer confirmation that the move is more than just a leverage-driven squeeze.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is attempting to consolidate just above the $80,800 level, while still holding onto gains of 14% over the past month despite the retrace from $83,000, according to CoinGecko data.

Featured image created with OpenArt, chart from TradingView.com