Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

On Monday, Ripple announced that it had secured a $200 million debt facility from Neuberger Specialty Finance, an asset-based investment company dedicated to providing high-yield credit.

The company said the financing is intended to support continued expansion of its multi-asset prime brokerage platform, Ripple Prime, as it sees “rising client demand for institutional-grade prime services and margin financing solutions.”

How Will Ripple Prime Use Its $200M Debt

Ripple Prime was created after Ripple acquired Hidden Road for around $1.2 billion late last year. It functions as the clearing and intermediation arm for exchange-traded derivatives (ETD) and related financing activities. The firm stated that its platform has been performing strongly, saying Ripple Prime’s revenue has tripled year-over-year.

According to the official release, the new facility allows Ripple Prime to draw down up to $200 million, giving it additional flexibility as client requirements change. The company said the proceeds will be used to extend financing to customers participating across both traditional and digital markets.

By doing so, the brokerage platform said it expects to increase its lending capacity and strengthen its ability to support both existing institutional clients and new relationships.

Noel Kimmel, President of Ripple Prime, said that access to financing and balance-sheet strength matters for institutional participants in volatile and fast-moving markets.

He added that the facility is designed to help the company grow “alongside” its clients by expanding margin capacity, improving responsiveness, and supporting better capital efficiency.

Kimmel also highlighted Neuberger Specialty Finance’s experience in asset-based finance and said the lender’s support reflects the prime services platform Ripple Prime has built, along with the company’s “many growth opportunities.”

Neuberger And Kroll Both Weigh In

Neuberger Specialty Finance’s Peter Sterling, the firm’s Head, said the facility reflects Neuberger’s focus on working with market-leading platforms.

He described brokerage platform as a business at the intersection of traditional markets and expanding markets, combining what he called fintech-grade technology and agility with bank-level compliance and operational rigor.

The announcement arrives after credit rating activity earlier this year. In April, Kroll assigned Ripple Prime an inaugural investment-grade issuer rating of “BBB.”

Kroll’s analysis, as previously reported by Bitcoinist, described the company as being in a scaling phase, pointing to the ETD platform launched in 2024 and Ripple Prime’s fixed-income repo activities. Those repo activities reportedly reached meaningful scale in 2025, with concentration in short-duration US Treasuries (T-Bills) and agency securities.

At the time of writing, the price of Ripple’s associated cryptocurrency, XRP, was $1.47, marking an 8% increase over the past thirty days amid a wider crypto surge driven by Bitcoin’s (BTC) rise above $82,000.

Featured image created with OpenArt, chart from TradingView.com