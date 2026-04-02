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Global credit rating agency Kroll has assigned an inaugural investment‑grade issuer rating of BBB to Ripple Prime, marking a notable endorsement from a traditional credit agency for a firm rooted in the crypto sector.

Ripple Prime was formed after Ripple acquired Hidden Road for around $1.2 billion late last year and operates as the clearing and intermediation arm for exchange‑traded derivatives (ETD) and related financing activities.

Reasons Behind Ripple Prime’s BBB Score

Kroll’s analysis emphasizes that Ripple Prime is in a scaling phase. The company’s ETD platform, launched in 2024, and its fixed‑income repo activities — which reached meaningful scale in 2025 and are concentrated in short‑duration US Treasuries and agency securities — are central to the rating.

The agency pointed to an expanded balance sheet over the past year and noted that Ripple Prime achieved profitability in 2025. That performance was supported by significant capital injections from its parent, Ripple Labs: roughly $500 million following the acquisition.

Kroll observed that while Ripple Prime’s activities are more narrowly focused than some peers, management’s experience and a clear strategy to broaden the platform through new business lines and added hires underpin the rating.

A key factor in Kroll’s view is the parent‑company support Ripple provides. The report highlights Ripple’s capital resources — nearly $5.0 billion in cash as of the third quarter 2025, along with more than 40 billion units of XRP on the balance sheet — which offer a substantial, though largely unrealized, source of value.

Kroll said that, should Ripple Prime issue debt and encounter regulatory or liquidity constraints that limited dividends from the operating company, Ripple would likely step in to provide financial support. That implicit backing was an important element in assigning the BBB grade.

Experts See A Turning Point

Kroll also examined the firm’s risk profile. Revenues at Ripple Prime are still concentrated in spread‑based financing tied to balance sheet size and interest rate dynamics, which makes earnings sensitive to market conditions.

Nonetheless, Kroll expects margins at Ripple Prime to improve in 2026 as the balance sheet expands, aided by the additional capital infusion of about $500 million from Ripple and by operating leverage as the business grows.

The rating agency anticipates that planned expansions into Delta1 products (total return swaps and synthetic equity financing for leveraged ETF providers) and equity prime brokerage could materially diversify revenue and bring profitability in line with similarly rated firms if execution proceeds as planned.

Market experts greeted the rating as a turning point in the perception of crypto native firms within traditional finance. Egrag Crypto, among others, interpreted Kroll’s BBB assignment as a sign that institutional trust in Ripple Prime is rising.

According to Egrag, the grade supports Ripple Prime’s growing prime brokerage business and highlights the company’s efforts to establish institutional-quality infrastructure that connects traditional finance and digital assets.

Featured image from OpenArt, chart from TradingView.com