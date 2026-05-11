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Bitcoin has done something it had not managed since late January: close a week above $80,000. Bitcoin bulls now have a stronger argument after BTC pushed through the $78,000 to $80,000 bearish order block, but the next phase is not yet easy to predict.

What comes next, however, depends entirely on whether Bitcoin bulls can defend the price ground the cryptocurrency has just claimed and two important price levels.

The $78,000 Floor That Must Hold

TradingView data shows that Bitcoin registered a weekly close of $82,210 against Tether on Sunday, May 10, confirming that the break above $80,000 was not just an intraday reclaim of the psychological level.

However, the zone between $78,000 and $80,000 was not simply a range that Bitcoin traded through. Technical analysis of the daily candlestick price chart shows that it was a bearish order block, a supply area where sellers had previously overwhelmed buyers repeatedly.

This makes $78,000 the level bulls may need to defend if the breakout is going to stay valid. A clean hold above this area would suggest that the former bearish order block has flipped into support, giving BTC a stronger base for another attempt at higher levels.

The next level is the current lower-high area around $82,000. CryptoPatel’s chart shows Bitcoin trading around this zone after reclaiming the $78,000 to $80,000 order block, and this is where the market could either confirm continuation or form another short-term rejection.

A clean break above $82,000 would open the door for Bitcoin to move higher. In that case, the next likely target becomes the $90,000 bearish order block.

Bigger Levels That Decide The Trend

The most important upside level on the chart is $90,000, marked as Bearish OB 2. If Bitcoin breaks cleanly above the $82,000 lower-high zone, this is the next area where sellers may try to regain control. BTC has already broken above $78,000 to $80,000 Bearish OB 1, so the chances of hitting $90K Bearish OB 2 are now high.

A move into $90,000 would keep the market in recovery mode, but it would still leave Bitcoin inside a broader bearish structure unless buyers push much higher. It wouldn’t be until Bitcoin breaks above $97,000 that it would finally be bullish. CryptoPatel’s chart marks $97,900 as the Change of Character level, with a high-time-frame close above it needed for a bullish change.

As shown in the chart above, a rally into $90,000 followed by rejection would still fit the lower-high structure that BTC has been forming since its October 2025 all-time high. A high-timeframe close above $97,900 would be more meaningful because it would break the structure of lower highs.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $80,870. However, according to Crypto Patel, there is still a high probability BTC revisits the $60,000 zone before any real continuation.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com