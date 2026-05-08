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Crypto pundit Bull Theory has alluded to a Russell 2000 signal, which has always triggered every major Bitcoin bull market. This signal is again said to have triggered, signaling that another major bull run may be on the horizon.

Russell 2000 Signal Points To Another Bitcoin Bull Market

In an X post, Bull Theory stated that the Russell 2000 just gave the same signal that has triggered every major Bitcoin bull market in the past. The pundit further revealed that this index has broken out after consolidating for 64 months, which is its longest base in over 20 years. This matters because of how a bull run has followed every breakout.

The pundit pointed to the fourth quarters of 2012, 2016, and 2020, when the Russell broke out, after which Bitcoin bull markets followed. Now, the Russell has broken out again after 64 months, which is 17 months longer than the consolidation prior to the three previous breakouts. Bull Theory explained that the Russell 2000 is a leading indicator of liquidity and risk appetite, as when small caps rally, it means that capital is flowing to risk-on assets such as crypto.

Bull Theory also noted that the length of this consolidation matters, as it means liquidity was constrained for an unusually long time. However, the breakout signals that conditions have materially changed. Furthermore, the pundit stated that the ISM Manufacturing PMI confirms liquidity expansion, as the Bitcoin cycle has historically begun 4 to 5 months after the PMI bottoms.

As such, Bull Theory believes that the small caps and the PMI are sending the same message that liquidity is rising and risk appetite is returning, which means that the setup for a new Bitcoin bull market is here. The pundit added that the upcoming bull run could be more powerful given the depth of the consolidation. He warned that past performance is never a guarantee of future results, but that the Russell 2000 has a strong track record of calling major shifts in the liquidity cycle.

The Bear Market Is Over If This Happens

Speaking at the Consensus conference, Bitmine’s Chairman Tom Lee said that the bear market is definitely over if Bitcoin closes this month above $76,000. He explained that BTC has never closed three consecutive months in the green in prior bear markets, which is why the crypto winter may be over.

BTC notably closed March and April in the green despite the ongoing U.S.-Iran war, signaling that the Bitcoin bull market may be back. However, analysts such as Doctor Profit have warned that the recent rally is simply a bull trap, with the leading crypto likely to see another massive decline.

At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is trading at around $79,600, down in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com