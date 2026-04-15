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Bitcoin’s recent recovery above $75,000 is forcing some traders to reassess their next move, and one analyst who previously called the market top is now adjusting his strategy.

Crypto analyst Doctor Profit, who publicly called for a short at the $115,000 to $125,000 range, has revised part of his trading plan in a fresh update posted to X. The analyst is still bearish on the medium-term outlook, but the path to his targets has changed in one important way.

A Strategic Adjustment Around $76,200

Recent price action has seen Bitcoin slowly creeping bullish, which is a reflection of inflows of capital, particularly through Spot Bitcoin ETFs. This has seen the Bitcoin price pushing to an intraday high of $75,829 in the past 24 hours, according to price data from CoinGecko.

Interestingly, this price bounce is part of why crypto analyst Doctor Profit is now weighing the probabilities. Doctor Profit had previously outlined a plan to take full profit on a long position, which was initiated from $71,000, and simultaneously add short orders in the $79,000 to $84,000 range. That strategy has now been revised.

In his view, a move into the $76,000 range carries a much higher likelihood than a full push into the upper resistance band. The analyst now says he will close only half of his long position at the $76,200 region, pocket that profit, and move his stop loss to entry.

Doctor Profit acknowledged a miscalculation in his earlier probability assessment, stating that while the likelihood of Bitcoin hitting $76,000 is now very high, the probability of reaching the $79,000 to $84,000 zone is currently only medium.

The Larger Picture: A Short That Started At $120,000

The context behind this update matters. Doctor Profit’s original short position was placed at around $120,000. This is a call that, in hindsight, proved well-timed. Bitcoin recorded an all-time high of $126,000 in October 2025 before plummeting following new tariff threats against China, with prices failing to recover and continuing to slide through the end of January. The leading cryptocurrency has since been floating between $65,000 and $75,000 for over two months.

Despite taking partial profits earlier, Doctor Profit has not abandoned his bearish outlook. The original short position is still open, and the outlook is still more bearish, with moves to price targets below $55,000. His chart, shared alongside the update, shows three downside targets: Short TP1 at approximately $54,396, Short TP2 at $46,392, and Short TP3 at $39,388.

However, there is a clear distinction in how he plans to add to that position. The plan now is to avoid opening new shorts around $76,000, instead reserving additional entries for the $79,000 to $84,000 zone. This area, according to the analyst, represents a more optimal region driven by potential market euphoria and late-stage buying pressure.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com