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The Bitcoin market continues to take a hit, and investors both big and small are heavily feeling the ongoing market pressure, which has caused its price to drop to $61,000. The amount of BTC in profit territory is steadily dropping following the recent decline in price, putting the market in a more bearish condition.

Supply In Profit Contracts Amid Waning Bitcoin Price Action

With a substantial fall in the percentage of circulating supply held in profit, Bitcoin is nearing a turning point. After the sharp decline, crypto analysts suggest that the market is drawing closer to what they describe as a historical profitability reset.

CryptoZone highlighted in a CryptoQuant Quicktake post that the BTC on-chain structure is showing signs of a significant profitability contraction as the percentage of supply on profit metric falls toward the 45% threshold. Historically, this zone has coincided with periods of heightened market stress, where a large share of market players move from unrealized gains to unrealized losses.

According to the expert, this decline indicates that the recent price weakness is having a broad impact across the network rather than being limited to a small group of holders. With profitability metrics rapidly changing, this trend offers clues to the balance between fear, capitulation, and opportunity.

During previous market cycles, the expert stated that profitability levels above 90% were often linked to strong bullish momentum and widespread investor confidence. In contrast, when the metrics drop to 45%, it usually unfolds during late-stage corrections when sentiment becomes increasingly pessimistic.

Since the current correction began, a substantial portion of Bitcoin supply has already lost its profit cushion, reflecting a meaningful reset in market expectations. From an on-chain perspective, profitability compression is frequently used as a method to eliminate excess speculation from the market.

A Redistribution Process For The BTC Market

As weaker holders take out their positions under pressure, coins are slowly migrating toward investors with longer investment horizons. This redistribution process can generate short-term volatility. However, in the past, it has contributed to healthier market structures over time.

The metric nearing the 45% level is a development that should be monitored closely. While no single metric can determine an exact market bottom, previous cycles suggest that profitability readings in this range mostly occur with elevated capitulation risk and the emergence of long-term accumulation opportunities.

Currently, the data underscores a market that is witnessing a deep reset rather than operating on a phase of euphoria, highlighting the importance of monitoring holder behavior in the upcoming weeks. Crypto analyst Ted Pillows noted that Bitcoin is demonstrating decent liquidity clusters to both upside and downside.

On the upside, the crypto king has short-side liquidity around the $64,000 to $66,500 zone. Meanwhile, on the downside, BTC showcases long-side liquidity around the $58,000 to $60,000 range. Despite the significant decline, fresh longs are still coming in.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com