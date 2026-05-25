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After a period of downside pressure, Bitcoin’s market dynamics are starting to experience a crucial shift that could play a role in shaping its next price trajectory. With BTC’s price experiencing a decline, the supply in profit is beginning to drop, creating a highly negative environment for investors.

Percentage Of Bitcoin Supply In Profit Continues To Shrink

The Bitcoin price is now struggling within the $77,000 threshold following a recent pullback, which is now hindering its market dynamics. One of the outcomes includes the percentage of BTC supply currently held in profit falling below key levels seen during previous bull market phases.

In his analysis shared on the X platform, Darkfost, a market decoder and verified CryptoQuant author, highlighted that the Bitcoin supply being held in profit has fallen to around 61%, indicating the growing impact of ongoing market volatility. A growing number of investors are either holding unrealized losses or are getting closer to their cost basis after BTC’s downside action.

While the level may appear relatively high after first glance, the expert stated that it remains fairly low in reality. In the past, the share of supply held in profit has often stayed above 75% during bull market phases, indicating a crucial change in market dynamics. The decline in profitable supply reflects ongoing weakening confidence in the market as it moves into a phase of uncertainty.

Meanwhile, bear market periods have been linked to a significantly greater domination of losses, with about 45% of the supply being retained at a loss. When BTC dropped below the $60,000 price level, the market drew close to reaching a balance between profits and losses. During this period, only 51.1% of the BTC supply was left in profit.

For investors to remain more inclined to hold their BTC, Darkfost stated that it is vital for the market to maintain a sufficiently high level of unrealized profits. Naturally, the market becomes overheated and more susceptible to short-term corrections when extremes are reached, particularly when almost all of the supply is held in profit.

Why The $80,000 Level Remains A Key Resistance

After examining Bitcoin’s price action, Darkfost has revealed that the next crucial resistance level to break is the $80,000 mark. According to the expert, this level, which represents the Short-Term Holders’ Cost Basis, has continued to act as a major resistance range since early October last year. This implies that short-term investors are still under pressure, increasing the likelihood of cautious sentiment and more selling activity in the market.

Related Reading: Bitcoin Opens New Opportunities As The MVRV Ratio Falls Below A Key Threshold

As seen on the chart, BTC was once again rejected from this crucial resistance level as it attempted to break above the $82,000 mark. However, for now, short-term holders are likely to exit the market and reduce their losses rather than continue to hold strong to their coins.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com