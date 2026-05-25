Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Eric Trump, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of American Bitcoin Corp., has revealed the conditions under which he would sell Bitcoin — and the threshold he has set is so extreme it amounts to a declaration that, under any foreseeable market scenario, he is not selling.

Speaking in an interview for the Bonnie Blockchain channel published on May 12, Trump was asked directly about the circumstances that could force American Bitcoin to liquidate its holdings. His answer was unambiguous.

Selling would require something “beyond catastrophic,” per the interview — a framing that places the sell threshold so far outside normal market volatility, regulatory pressure, or even prolonged bear markets that it functions less as a risk management policy and more as a philosophical commitment to permanent accumulation.

The Two Races — And Why Selling Bitcoin Loses Both

The broader context behind Trump’s sell-never posture is the dual competitive framework he laid out in the same interview. According to Trump, the Bitcoin treasury space is defined by two simultaneous races: one for the largest total Bitcoin holdings, and one for the lowest possible acquisition cost. American Bitcoin, he argued, is competing in both — and selling Bitcoin loses ground in the first race immediately while undermining the entire logic of the second.

The company’s north star metric, per Trump’s interview, is growing “satoshis per share” — a measurement of how much Bitcoin each outstanding share of ABTC represents. Every Bitcoin sold dilutes that figure. Every Bitcoin mined and retained compounds it. The accumulation model only works if the coins stay, which makes the “beyond catastrophic” sell threshold not a rhetorical flourish but a structural requirement of the strategy itself.

The Saylor Reference — And The Divergence

Trump acknowledged Michael Saylor’s role in building the Bitcoin treasury category, describing him as a visionary and praising Strategy’s approach, per the interview. But he drew a pointed distinction. Saylor recently suggested that Strategy could sell some Bitcoin to help fund dividend payments — a hint of flexibility in the accumulation model that Trump appears unwilling to replicate.

American Bitcoin, he made clear, is following a stricter retention framework. Where Strategy accumulates primarily through capital markets and has signaled some exit flexibility, ABTC accumulates through mining — at a cost it claims is approximately 53% below spot — and holds without exception, per the interview.

The distinction matters for how investors read both companies. A sell-never posture from a mining-integrated treasury firm is more operationally credible than the same posture from a pure accumulator, because the marginal cost of each new coin is structurally lower and the balance sheet pressure to monetize is reduced accordingly.

For the nascent sector’s growing cohort of Bitcoin treasury companies, Trump’s “beyond catastrophic” framing marks a pivotal benchmark — the most unambiguous long-term accumulation commitment any publicly listed executive has put on record this cycle. Whether the market rewards that conviction or punishes the rigidity will depend on where Bitcoin trades over the next several years.

BTC's price trends to the upside, as seen on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSD on Tradingview

As of this writing, Bitcoin trades at around $82,000, with American Bitcoin’s treasury holding over 7,000 BTC as the company continues what its co-founder has now publicly described as an unconditional accumulation strategy.

Cover image from Grok, BTCUSD Chart from Tradingview