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Trump Media-linked wallets deposited 2,650 Bitcoin, worth roughly $205 million, into Crypto.com, according to on-chain trackers, triggering speculation that the Truth Social parent has sold another tranche of its Bitcoin treasury. The transfer matters because Trump Media’s Bitcoin position was built near much higher levels, leaving the company exposed to one of the more visible corporate treasury drawdowns in the market.

Lookonchain framed the move as an open question, writing: “Trump Media just sold 2,650 BTC ($205M)?” The account said Trump Media had bought 11,542 BTC for about $1.37 billion at an average cost of $118,522, previously transferred out 2,000 BTC at about $87,378, and then deposited another 2,650 BTC into Crypto.com. On-chain data places the latest deposit between roughly 01:22 and 02:22 GMT on May 22, with Bitcoin trading near $77,300 at the time.

Did Trump Media Really Sell The Bitcoin?

The key caveat is that an exchange deposit is not the same as a confirmed sale. CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr. pushed back on the more aggressive interpretation, writing: “Trump Media-linked wallet deposited 2,650 BTC to Crypto_com, sale is unconfirmed.” That distinction is important because the company’s prior 2,000 BTC movement was later described not as a spot sale, but as collateral tied to hedge arrangements.

Trump Media’s own filings previously showed that the company entered collar hedges on 4,000 BTC and posted 2,000 BTC as collateral to a counterparty with rehypothecation rights, requiring derecognition of those assets from the balance sheet. Arkham estimates that visible on-chain holdings after the latest Crypto.com deposit had fallen to 6.889K BTC valued at $533 million.

The optics are still difficult. Trump Media announced its BTC treasury strategy in May 2025 through a private placement involving about $1.5 billion in common stock and $1 billion in 0.00% convertible senior secured notes, saying proceeds would be used to create a Bitcoin treasury. Crypto.com and Anchorage Digital were named as custody providers for the strategy.

That treasury has since become a major driver of reported results. In its first-quarter 2026 update, Trump Media reported $2.2 billion in total assets and about $2.1 billion in financial assets, but also a $405.9 million net loss, with the bulk tied to non-cash losses including unrealized losses on digital assets, pledged digital assets and equity securities.

The transfer drew sharp reaction from Bitcoin-native commentators. On-chain experz James “Checkmate” Check wrote: “Good, sell it all. Flush all the grift out. Bitcoin has a spectacular way of shedding its skin each cycle, and leaving all the scams, and crime behind. Sit tight.”

The tone captured a broader split in market reaction: some viewed the deposit as capitulation, while others argued the prior collateral episode makes it risky to assume a sale before subsequent wallet activity or filings confirm it.

For Trump Media shareholders, the next relevant question is whether the 2,650 BTC was liquidated, pledged, moved for custody reasons or left on the exchange. If sold near the reported deposit-time value, the tranche would crystallize a loss against the company’s stated average entry price. If not, the transaction may simply become another example of how corporate Bitcoin treasuries now face real-time scrutiny from public wallet labeling.

At press time, BTC traded at $77,430.

Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com