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Representative Nick Begich unveiled the American Reserve Modernization Act on Thursday, presenting the bill as a way for the United States to create a strategic Bitcoin (BTC) reserve and update how the federal government handles digital assets kept on the public balance sheet.

The legislation would set up a “secure” Strategic Bitcoin Reserve inside the US Department of the Treasury. In addition to Bitcoin, it calls for a separate Digital Asset Stockpile that would hold federally managed non-Bitcoin digital assets.

20-Year Strategic Bitcoin Lockup

According to the bill’s official description, the measure is designed to bring custody and management of digital assets held across federal agencies under the Treasury’s oversight.

The aim, the release says, is to improve secure stewardship, boost transparency, and provide consistent supervision of taxpayer-owned assets that were acquired through forfeitures, penalties, and other lawful government proceedings.

The bill would require that BTC stored in the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve be held for at least 20 years. The proposed framework also includes an explicit protections section intended to address digital property rights.

The act further directs a study focused on budget-neutral acquisition methods. The goal of that study is to identify lawful ways to expand strategic reserves without raising taxes, increasing deficit spending, or adding to the national debt.

The Republican positioned the bill as both a modernization and a safeguard for public interests. In his remarks, he said the American Reserve Modernization Act would allow the United States to lead in the digital economy while protecting taxpayer concerns.

Crypto Policy Momentum

Burgess Owens, another Republican lawmaker, echoed the urgency behind the proposal. He criticized the idea that Washington can continue to dismiss Bitcoin as if it were temporary.

Owens argued that Americans are already using digital assets, global markets are adapting, and adversaries are moving as well. In his view, the American Reserve Modernization Act would ensure the US responds from a position of strength, with leadership and long-term planning.

The bill arrives after a related and significant development for this idea last year. In March 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order intended to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve, but that effort is not yet fully operational.

On the legislative track, the American Reserve Modernization Act is being discussed alongside a broader US crypto policy movement. The Senate Banking Committee has already passed the CLARITY Act with bipartisan support to send the bill to the Senate floor.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at around $77,738, having recorded losses of 5% over the past week. This leaves the market’s leading cryptocurrency 38% below the all-time high of $126,000, which was reached during last year’s bull run.

Featured image created with OpenArt, chart from TradingView.com