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US authorities are reportedly stepping up efforts to disrupt Iran’s cryptocurrency activity, as Washington works to choke off financial channels linked to the regime amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

‘Breadcrumbs’ In Crypto

A FOX Business report released Wednesday points to new figures from a threat-detection data firm estimating that Tehran controls roughly $7.7 billion in digital assets.

Officials and analysts behind the crackdown argue that, despite claims by foreign adversaries that cryptocurrencies can help them evade sanctions, the technology can still leave clear trails that investigators can follow.

Chris Perkins, the CEO of 250 Digital Asset Management, is quoted in the report describing why crypto can be useful for law enforcement to monitor.

He said investigators repeatedly found that adversaries using digital assets inadvertently create “breadcrumbs,” making transactions easier to track than some might expect.

Iran Advances Hormuz Insurance Using Bitcoin

The report also suggests the US could apply even more pressure by leveraging threats to the on-ramps that make crypto movement easier.

Industry insiders believe Washington may escalate its stance by warning it could cut off crypto exchanges from the American banking system, a move that would raise operational risks for firms handling transactions tied to sanctioned networks.

At the same time, the US crackdown comes alongside reports that Iran has moved forward with a new digital insurance platform for cargo ships operating through the Strait of Hormuz.

As Bitcoinist reported earlier this week, payments tied to the insurance are being settled entirely in Bitcoin (BTC), linking Iran’s maritime finance strategy directly to the cryptocurrency ecosystem that US officials are targeting.

The Iranian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance had been working on the strait-related insurance plan. The initiative is designed to make management of the strait possible through insurance products, including maritime insurance policies and financial responsibility certificates.

The scheme could allegedly produce more than $10 billion in revenue for Iran, potentially creating an additional stream of funding that supporters of the plan believe could be harder for international enforcement to interrupt.

Featured image created with OpenArt, chart from TradingView.com