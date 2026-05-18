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Iran has launched a new maritime insurance platform for cargo moving through the Strait of Hormuz, with payments settled in Bitcoin, according to a report from Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency. The project places Bitcoin inside one of the world’s most politically sensitive shipping corridors, where energy flows, sanctions pressure and maritime risk have become increasingly intertwined.

Iran Officially Turns To Bitcoin

Fars reported that the platform, called “Hormuz Safe,” has begun offering insurance for maritime cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The outlet said a document obtained by its reporter showed Iran’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance had been working since early Ordibehesht, the second month of the Iranian calendar, on a plan to make management of the strait possible through insurance. The same report said the scheme could issue maritime insurance policies and financial responsibility certificates, potentially generating more than $10 billion in revenue for Iran.

The most crypto-relevant element is the settlement layer. Fars said the platform’s rules provide “fast, cryptographically verifiable” insurance policies for cargo moving through the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waterways. “Payments are settled with Bitcoin,” the report said, adding that cargo is covered “from the moment of confirmation” and that owners receive a signed receipt.

That wording makes the story more specific than a generic Bitcoin-payment initiative. The Fars report names Bitcoin directly, rather than referring only to crypto assets, stablecoins or blockchain-based payment rails. It also frames the product not as a consumer-facing wallet or exchange service, but as infrastructure for a maritime insurance and compliance process around ships and cargo.

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The launch comes amid heightened scrutiny of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea. The US Energy Information Administration has called Hormuz the world’s most important oil chokepoint, noting that oil flows through the strait averaged 21 million barrels per day in 2022, equal to about 21% of global petroleum liquids consumption.

The geopolitical context has become even more acute in recent months. Iran had begun allowing some Chinese vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz after an understanding over Iranian management protocols for the waterway. Iran had severely restricted transit following the start of US and Israeli strikes on February 28, while a US blockade on Iranian ports after an early-April ceasefire had prolonged the crisis in a corridor through which one-fifth of global oil and natural gas transit.

Fars did not provide technical details on how Bitcoin payments are received, whether the platform uses on-chain settlement directly, third-party custody, internal accounting, or conversion into local or foreign currency. It also did not identify counterparties, underwriters, wallet infrastructure, or any external insurers connected to the platform.

At press time, BTC traded at $76,685.

Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com