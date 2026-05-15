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Strive is turning its SATA preferred stock into a daily-dividend Bitcoin treasury product, positioning the security as a higher-yield, faster-paying alternative to Strategy’s STRC just as Michael Saylor’s preferred-stock vehicle posted record trading activity.

The company said SATA will begin paying cash dividends every business day from June 16, 2026, while maintaining a 13.00% annualized dividend rate for monthly periods beginning on or after May 16. Strive also reported that its Bitcoin treasury has grown to 15,009 BTC, after acquiring 6,001 BTC in the first quarter and another 1,381 BTC between April 1 and May 12.

Strive Pushes Bitcoin Treasury Stock SATA

Strive framed the change as a capital-markets first. “SATA will be the first listed security in the history of US capital markets to pay cash dividends every single Business Day, beginning June 16, 2026, at a current annualized rate of 13.00%. This is a true zero-to-one innovation,” Chairman and CEO Matthew Cole said. “Today, Strive stands debt-free, with zero margin requirements, and zero encumbered Bitcoin; a balance sheet purpose-built to thrive through Bitcoin volatility. We’re thrilled to unveil the next chapter for Strive: The Daily Dividend Company.”

The pitch is deliberately close to Strategy’s STRC, but with a sharper cash-flow cadence. Strategy describes STRC, or Stretch, as a perpetual preferred stock currently paying an 11.50% annual dividend, payable monthly in cash, with the rate adjusted monthly to encourage trading around its $100 stated amount. Strategy’s own STRC page lists notional outstanding at $8.54 billion, giving it far more scale than SATA.

That scale remains a central advantage for Strategy. Saylor posted that STRC saw “all-time high volume,” with “$1.53B of liquidity,” “two cents of volatility” and a close at par. STRC.live said the security posted its biggest volume day ever, with 15.3 million total shares traded, topping the prior April 14 record.

Strive, however, is trying to compete on structure rather than size. Strive CIO Ben Werkman said on X that SATA will pay “each and every Business Day” beginning June 16, adding: “No more waiting. This marks a major step forward in aligning dividend paying securities with the speed of modern markets.” He also said Strive is “DEBT FREE” and that amplification is now provided “solely by SATA.”

Strive’s investor materials show the math behind that argument. At a 13.00% stated rate, monthly compounding implies a 13.8032% APY, while roughly 250 business-day payments imply a 13.8790% APY, a lift of about 7.57 basis points. Strive also illustrates a $100 par example in which the old monthly payment would be about $1.08333 per share, while a 22-business-day month would translate into roughly $0.04924 per share per business day.

The more important claim is behavioral. Strive argues that daily payments create more reinvestment touchpoints and may spread dividend-related trading across sessions rather than concentrating activity around monthly ex-dividend dates. Its materials say SATA will have about 250 daily cash-flow events per year versus 12 monthly events.

STRC Vs. SATA

Strategy has been moving in the same direction, though not as aggressively. The company has proposed shifting STRC from monthly to semi-monthly dividends, with outside coverage noting that the proposal was intended to reduce reinvestment lag, support liquidity and help stabilize price around par. That change remains separate from SATA’s business-day payment model.

There is an irony in Strive’s new positioning: the company itself owns STRC. Strive reported that, as of May 12, it held $87.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and a $50.5 million fair-value position in Strategy’s STRC. Strategy previously said Strive had allocated $50 million, more than one-third of its corporate treasury at the time, to STRC.

The balance-sheet comparison is also not one-sided. Strive emphasized that it has no short- or long-term debt outstanding as of May 12, after repurchasing the remaining notes payable. But it also reported a GAAP net loss of $265.9 million for the first quarter, with $295.8 million tied to the fair-market-value decline in Bitcoin holdings.

For investors, the emerging contest is between STRC’s scale and liquidity versus SATA’s higher stated rate and daily payout design. Strategy still owns the deeper market. Strive is betting that income frequency can become a product feature in its own right.

At press time, Bitcoin traded at $80,643.

Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com