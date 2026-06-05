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After a prolonged period of downside price action, Bitcoin is now on the verge of breaking the $63,000 mark, a level that was last seen in late 2024. Given the robust drop from its all-time high of $126,000, BTC has significantly underperformed when compared to several assets in the stock market.

Micron Technology, A Stronger Performer Than Bitcoin

Even though Bitcoin is frequently considered one of the best-performing investments of the contemporary period, current market data indicate that it has fallen well short of semiconductor stocks. One of the semiconductor stocks that is being compared with BTC is Micron Technology.

Despite its position as the top digital asset, Bitcoin has found it difficult to keep up with the growth of Micron Technology. The performance disparity is indicative of a larger shift in investor focus toward industries that profit from the growing demand for strong computing hardware and Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

As revealed in Joao Wedson’s recent report on the X platform, BTC has already experienced an over 95% drop against Micro Technology. According to the Alphractal founder and market expert, the broader crypto community may not understand the gravity of this divergence at the moment. However, this kind of move is capable of causing a massive impact on the crypto market over the next 12 months.

While many crypto players are majorly focusing on the BTC/USD pair, Wedson highlighted that global capital is showing a much deeper rotation. Furthermore, when Bitcoin loses strength against companies tied to the infrastructure of the new economy, particularly AI and semiconductors, it is typically a crucial signal that should not be ignored.

However, the fractal might bring Satoshi back to life, and cryptocurrency may finally turn into a contrarian investment in contrast to equities. Wedson has expressed his robust confidence in this narrative while stating that the community will come back to remember this.

After navigating price action in 2026, Wedson has declared 2026 the year of crypto depression, in addition to being the year where everything can change. “You just need to follow where the metrics are pointing and trust the data,” he added.

BTC’s Sideways Performance Affecting Investors’ Behavior

Investors’ sentiment toward Bitcoin is starting to witness a notable shift. Santiment noted that the descent of crypto prices, especially BTC’s 13% drop over the past week, can be largely attributed to the dumping by key stakeholders.

Data shows that BTC whales and sharks, those holdings between 10 BTC and 10,000 BTC, have dumped over 24,602 BTC, which represents an 18% decline over the past week. When large investors sell off their coins, it suggests that the market is shifting into a highly cautious and uncertain phase.

While these investors are dumping, micro BTC traders classified as wallet addresses holding under 0.01 BTC have been buying more BTC. Within the same period, these traders have scooped up over 61 BTC, reflecting a more than 12% rise. As price action continues to wane, this trend is key to monitor as it could serve as a solid signal for the optimal dip buy spot.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com