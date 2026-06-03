Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Over the past few days, the broader cryptocurrency market has flipped extremely bearish, with Bitcoin’s price steadily declining to the $66,000 threshold. Given the heightened volatility, BTC is starting to experience a notable rise in market stress, which is evidenced by increased realized losses and sharp transfers of coins into multiple cryptocurrency exchanges across the sector.

Exchange Inflows And Recent Buyers Realized losses Jumps

Bitcoin’s sharp price drop has triggered a shift in its market dynamics as investors react to the increasing market stress around the asset. Following the downside performance, BTC is beginning to see a rise in several key areas, such as realized losses and crypto exchange inflows.

In a post shared on the X platform, Darkfost, a market expert and CryptoQuant’s verified author, highlighted that the Realized Losses among Short-Term Holders have risen sharply. At the same time, a massive wave of coins has been seen being moved to crypto exchanges, indicating a potential selling activity.

The combination raises the possibility that many recent purchasers are giving up in the face of ongoing price volatility and moving their coins to exchanges where they can easily sell them off. Spikes in exchange deposits and realized losses have historically been strongly linked to times of increased anxiety and investor repositioning.

This panic is already spreading among short-term Bitcoin holders, largely attributed to the US-Iran war. Since Iran’s announcement earlier this week about possible negotiations had broken down due to a ceasefire violation, BTC’s price has fallen roughly 7.5% s of the time of the post.

Darkfost stated that this correction is pushing the most recent investors into a zone of doubt and distress that some are unable to bear, forcing them to exit the market. As a result, the number of BTC sent to crypto exchanges over the last 24 hours has exploded, recording inflows of over 38,000 BTC.

Data shows that the majority of these BTC were sent to crypto exchanges at a loss, which implies surging realized losses. Over the past 24 hours, BTC short-term holders moved more than 35,000 BTC to exchanges at a loss. These inflows were highly observed on the leading exchange, Binance, with hourly inflow spikes on the platform sometimes reaching between 1,500 and 4,000 BTC.

Such a trend highlights the extreme reactivity and sensitivity some investors are experiencing as BTC steadily trades in a sideways phase since the beginning of the year. Nonetheless, the development may lead to deeper weakness or trigger a market reset that would play a role in shaping renewed demand in the near term.

Bitcoin Whales Are Exhibiting Optimism

Despite the ongoing bearish price action, Bitcoin’s large holders are still showing signs of optimism and growing interest in the leading asset. Data from Santiment, an on-chain data analytics platform, reveals a rise in activity among whales to their most active levels in the past 6 weeks.

As BTC’s price dipped as low as $70,011, the BTC network saw the most transactions valued at $100,000 or more since April 22, 2026. When this kind of value in Bitcoin is being moved, it is often considered a strong sign of whale accumulation.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com