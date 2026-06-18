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Bitcoin’s long consolidation between $60,000 and $70,000 is being framed by technical analyst Frank Fetter as the kind of range where meaningful floors can form, giving traders a clear zone to watch as market sentiment remains cautious.

TL;DR

Analyst Frank Fetter says the $60,000–$70,000 range is building a meaningful Bitcoin floor.

The idea is that repeated trading through the range can transfer supply to stronger hands.

Bulls still need a reclaim of short-term cost-basis and resistance levels for momentum confirmation.

A clean break below the range would weaken the floor thesis.

Bitcoin’s Range Becomes The Story

Fetter’s argument is simple: the longer Bitcoin spends trading through a high-volume zone, the more that area can become a meaningful base. His X post points to a large share of supply sitting in the $60,000 to $70,000 band, suggesting the market has spent enough time there to create a serious cost-basis cluster.

For Bitcoin traders, that range has become the battlefield. Every dip into the lower half tests whether buyers are still defending the area. Every push toward the upper half tests whether sellers are losing control. Until BTC exits the range cleanly, the market remains in a grind rather than a confirmed trend.

How Floors Usually Form

Major floors rarely appear as a single candle. They usually form through time, volume, frustration, and repeated failed breakdowns. Traders who bought higher capitulate. New buyers step in at lower prices. Short-term holders either sell or reset their cost basis. Eventually, if demand holds, the range becomes harder to break.

That is the constructive version of the current setup. The bearish version is that Bitcoin is simply consolidating before another leg lower. The difference will likely come down to whether buyers can defend the lower range and then reclaim momentum levels above the market.

What Would Confirm The Bullish Case?

The first confirmation would be stability inside the range after repeated volatility. The second would be a push back above short-term holder cost-basis levels and prior resistance. The third would be improving spot demand, not just leverage-led bounces.

That last point matters. A futures-driven squeeze can look exciting but fade quickly. A spot-led recovery from a dense cost-basis zone is usually more durable. Traders will therefore be watching volume, exchange flows, and whether rallies are being sold immediately.

The Invalidation Level Is Just As Important

The floor thesis weakens if Bitcoin loses the lower end of the range decisively and fails to recover it. A brief wick below support is one thing. Sustained trade below the range would suggest the market has not finished repricing risk.

For now, the $60,000–$70,000 zone remains the key map. If Bitcoin turns it into a durable base, the next recovery can start from a stronger foundation. If it breaks, traders will quickly start looking for the next major cluster of demand.

The strongest version of the thesis would be a slow grind higher rather than a sudden vertical move. If buyers continue absorbing supply inside the range and volatility compresses, Bitcoin could leave behind a more reliable base for the next trend attempt.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

Originally shared by Frank A. Fetter on X at Frank A. Fetter on X