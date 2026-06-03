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Strategy, the company led by Michael Saylor, sold 32 Bitcoin worth roughly $2.5 million, marking its first Bitcoin sale since 2022. The transaction was carried out to meet dividend-related obligations tied to the firm’s preferred stock offerings, according to reports.

Bitcoin’s largest corporate holder remains firmly committed to its long-term treasury strategy despite the sale, with holdings still standing above 843,000 BTC.

Corporate Bitcoin Buying Plans Grow

While Strategy made headlines for trimming a small portion of its reserves, another corporate Bitcoin player is preparing for a much larger expansion.

Reports indicate that Strive Asset Management has proposed increasing its capital-raising programs by $4.2 billion. The company plans to expand two separate at-the-market offerings by $2.1 billion each, creating additional capacity to fund future crypto purchases.

Strive expects to increase the size of both the $ASST and $SATA ATM programs by $2.1 billion each, reflecting a sustained increase in liquidity and demand for both securities. We will provide a balance sheet update tomorrow pre-market. — Matt Cole (@ColeMacro) June 1, 2026

The move would significantly increase Strive’s ability to acquire more Bitcoin if investors participate in the offerings. Based on reports, the proposal is designed to give the company greater flexibility as it pursues a BTC-focused treasury strategy.

Seventh-Largest Bitcoin Treasury Company Strive Proposes $4.2 Billion Increase in ATM Capacity for Additional BTC Purchases Strive CEO Matt Cole said the company plans to expand the capacity of its ASST and SATA at-the-market (ATM) programs by $2.1 billion each, for a combined… pic.twitter.com/Wwz1Lf4Wsf — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) June 1, 2026

Strive has rapidly emerged as one of the larger corporate Bitcoin holders, climbing into the top ranks of publicly known corporate owners. The company has been positioning itself alongside a growing group of firms that have adopted crypto as a treasury reserve asset.

STRIVE TO EXPAND ITS RAISE CAPACITY TO $4.2 BILLION TO BUY MORE #BITCOIN FOR ITS TREASURY 🤯 PUBLIC COMPANIES ARE NOT SLOWING DOWN 🚀 pic.twitter.com/EPILLxdvPR — The Bitcoin Conference (@TheBitcoinConf) June 1, 2026

Different Moves, Same Focus

The timing of the two developments drew attention across the crypto sector. Strategy’s sale involved only a tiny fraction of its overall BTC holdings.

Data shows the company still controls a reserve worth tens of billions of dollars, leaving its broader accumulation strategy largely unchanged.

Reports note that the sale was tied to treasury management needs rather than a shift in the company’s view of Bitcoin. The firm has spent years building one of the largest corporate crypto positions in the market.

BTCUSD trading at $69,404 on the 24-hour chart: TradingView

At the same time, Strive’s proposal does not represent $4.2 billion already raised or deployed. The expanded programs would allow the company to seek that amount from investors over time, with proceeds potentially directed toward additional crypto acquisitions.

The development highlights how companies are using different approaches to finance Bitcoin purchases while maintaining exposure to the asset.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView